Jelani Remy, Jaime Lyn Beatty, and More Set For DOOFYLAND at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will take a trip to DoofyLand on February 13th, 2025 for a concert of the new, award-winning satirical Disney parks musical by writer/composer Mike Hadge (NEWSical, The Araca Project, SiriusXM). Have you ever wondered who’s inside that Mickey Mouse suit? DoofyLand takes audiences behind the scenes at DoofyLandSeaRideFarmWaterPlace, where park devotee Annabelle is beginning her dream job of playing superstar mascot Doofy C. Horse, “the groovy seahorse.” However, as she immerses herself in the fantasy of her role, she needs to make a choice whether to face her painful reality or become Doofy…permanently. The night will be the New York debut of material from DoofyLand after two years of development in Los Angeles.

DoofyLand is a fast, irreverent, occasionally unhinged comedy about the fantasy lands we build ourselves to endure dark times and how easily one’s happy place can become a prison. Featuring Disneyesque musical odes to new adult friendships, poorly thought out Mrs. Doubtfire plots, tender love songs about furries, and embracing life’s “enchanthood.” Disney adults, this is your Hamilton!

PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

Jaime Lyn Beatty (Team StarKid, Five: The Parody Musical)

Russell Daniels (Titanique, Gutenberg!)

L.R. Davidson (Dogman: The Musical off-Broadway)

Manu Narayan (Company, Gettin’ The Band Back Together, My Fair Lady, Bombay Dreams)

Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain’t Too Proud, Disney’s The Lion King)

Rianny Vasquez (Team StarKid)



DoofyLand is directed by Jen Wineman (Five: The Parody Musical, Dogman: The Musical) with music direction by Joshua Turchin (Vengeance, Schmigadoon). Featuring arrangements by David Dabbon (Oh Mary!), Marcus Montgomery (Dog Man: The Musical) and Nick Wilders (Dead Outlaw).

Comments