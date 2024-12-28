Jeff Harnar to Present Master Class To South Florida Cabaret Singers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Florida Cabaret Singers will present their first Master Class of the year 2025 with Jeff Harnar, and music director PHIL HINTON. Singers and audience members alike will enjoy a unique Behind-the-Scenes immersion with insights into the preparation process of your favorite local performers. Attendees will get up close and personal with some of the SUPERSTARS of the Cabaret World! The first superstar of the year is internationally acclaimed artist Jeff Harnar.

Master Class with Jeff Harnar: On Making a Song Your Own Onstage

Jeff shares tools for bringing your unique self to a song so that your interpretation becomes definitively your own.

January 16, 2025, 7:00-10:00 p.m.

Participant Fee: $100.00

Auditors/Audience fee: $25.00 (Discount available to Century Village Residents)

Accompanist: Phil Hinton

Location: Century Village, Boca Raton

You must sign up in advance to gain entry into the gate at Century Village. Contact Meri Ziev at zievfl@gmail.com and specify your interest in participating or observing. You will be given details on what to bring and how to gain entry into the event.

Jeff Harnar was described by The New York Times as, "The most important male cabaret performer to emerge since Michael Feinstein." He is a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award winning Director. He was recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award, the 2022 Mabel Mercer Award and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner, and Broadway World, MAC and Bistro Award winning shows for Celia Berk, Josephine Sanges, Dawn Derow, Margo Brown, and Therese Lee. Jeff is also a multiple award-winning vocalist and recording artist. Please visit www.jeffharnar.com

PHIL HINTON is a British born pianist, arranger, orchestrator and conductor, for the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), independent broadcasting production companies and is sought worldwide for his arrangements and orchestrations. He has arranged and orchestrated the music, played piano and conducted on over 200 major hit albums for artists such as Shirley Bassey, Anthony Newley, Howard Keel, Vince Hill, Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Paul McCartney, to name just a few. He was personal music director to British singing star, Vince Hill for more than ten years and was musical director and pianist on Engelbert Humperdink's tour of Australia and New Zealand. Phil Hinton was conductor of the Florida Pops Concert orchestra for three years, and was also the resident pianist for the Kravis Pops Orchestra in West Palm Beach under the baton of celebrated singer and entertainer, Michael Feinstein for three years. Hinton is a regular guest pianist with The Florida Orchestra in Tampa and is an adjunct professor of piano in the music faculty at Florida Atlantic University.

