Jeemell Green to Present FROM CURTAIN CALL TO ALTAR CALL at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will welcome back the incomparable JeeMell Greenfor an extraordinary night of music and inspiration in From Curtain Call to Altar Call. Following a critically acclaimed debut in the Gospel Brunch series, JeeMell returns to bridge the gap between Broadway and gospel, creating an evening of electrifying storytelling, soaring melodies, and heartfelt spirituality. The one-man show plays at 54 Below on Monday, January 20, 2025.



Prepare to be captivated as JeeMell transforms the stage into a sanctuary of powerful vocals and inspiring arrangements, blending the grandeur of Broadway with the soul-stirring essence of gospel. Audiences will be transported by reimagined favorites from Dreamgirls, Disney’s The Lion King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and other timeless productions—all infused with a fresh, spiritual twist that’s bound to uplift and inspire.



Use Code JEEMELLS for $5 OFF the Main Dining Room and Bar Rail cover charge. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551



Joining JeeMell for this unforgettable evening are surprise special guests, with musical direction by the acclaimed Dr. Brandon Waddles. A celebrated composer, arranger, and scholar of Black sacred music, Dr. Waddles has worked with Grammy-winning artist Ledisi and contributed to groundbreaking projects like the One Lord, One Faith, and One Baptism hymnal. His expertise and passion will bring an extraordinary depth to this unique fusion of Broadway and gospel.

Don’t miss this unforgettable event—where the curtain call meets the altar call in an electrifying, intimate experience at Broadway’s premier supper club.



ABOUT JEEMELL GREEN

JeeMell Green is a multi-talented singer, actor, and social media influencer celebrated for his dynamic blend of gospel roots and musical theater expertise. With a passion for storytelling and a commanding stage presence, JeeMell has graced stages nationwide, captivating audiences with his electrifying voice and heartfelt performances. His unique artistry bridges the worlds of Broadway and gospel, creating transformative experiences that leave an indelible mark on every audience he encounters.



Comments