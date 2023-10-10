Jay Armstrong Johnson, Robyn Hurder, Taylor Iman Jones, and More Will Bring I PUT A SPELL ON YOU to Sony Hall

Jay Armstrong Johnson welcomes a new cast of characters for this year’s Halloween concert-meets-dance-part I Put a Spell on You: The Witches ERA, including Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award Nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!, A Beautiful Noise), recording artist Mila Jam, reigning SIX Queen Taylor Iman Jones (The Devil Wears Prada)RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15’s Marcia Marcia Marcia, Tomás Matos (Fire Island, Diana The Musical), Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill), and more. The show returns to New York City’s Sony Hall (235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 8 pm (doors open at 7:00 pm) as a benefit for the Ali Forney Center (AFC), a full-service organization protecting LGBTQ+ youth from the harms of homelessness.

According to Johnson, “Their mission aligns with my personal conviction--growing up in Texas, I can’t imagine not having the support of my family after finally having the confidence to accept my queerness. In the hard times, my community showered me with love, support, and encouragement to be fully and unabashedly myself. For that, I am lucky and beyond blessed. The Ali Forney Center creates that community for those who can’t find it in their own backyards.”

In the search to find beauty, youth, and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York to Sony Hall (235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) on Monday, October 23, 2023.

The doors open at 7:00 p.m. for an immersive dance party, an 8:00 p.m. performance, followed by a blowout dance party and costume contest. Space is limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly. Reserve your spot now and secure your place in the biggest Broadway Halloween celebration of the year! Tickets start at $60, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2269038®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fipasoy2023.cbo.io%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 to purchase tickets or support.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC’s Quantico, Parade, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. Expect visits from famous villains who perform with larger-than-life voices and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value, and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Godleski and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Also appearing are DeMarius Copes (Some Like it Hot, Mean Girls), Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous), Karma Jenkins (The Time Traveler’s Wife), Zachary Daniel Jones (Wicked, Beetlejuice), Ashlyn Maddox (Parade), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Maddox Martin, Julia Mattison (Death Becomes Her), Jake Pedersen (Wicked, Parade), Meghan Picerno (The Phantom of the Opera), Kathryn Priest, Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Once Upon a One More Time), Benji Rivera (New York, New York, Aladdin), Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders (Company), Jackson Teeley (Parade), Connor Lyon is the understudy, and many more spooky surprises!

I Put a Spell on You: The Witches Era is executive produced by Jay Armstrong Johnson with the executive producer committee including Max Clayton, Sean Cocchia, Todd Donovan, Meg Fofonoff, and Andy Jones, who is also general manager with Baseline Theatrical. The show is produced by Katie Rosin, written by Johnson, and directed by Ahmad Simmons, with music supervision by Will Van Dyke, production management by Sean Gorski for Hudson Theatrical Associates, and production stage management by Julie Devore.

The associate director and supervising choreographer is Michael Anthony Sylvester, assistant choreographers are Karma Jenkins and Erin Lazzaro, and features choreography by Mike Baerga, Laya Barak, Phil Colgan, Eamon Foley, Lili Froehlich, Chris Jarosz, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Grace LeMieux, Reed Luplau, Tuan Malinowski, Sarah Meahl, Justice Moore, Mishay Petronelli, Sydnie Roy, Kellen Stancil, Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Jason Williams.

The creative team includes costume design and art direction by DW, associate costume coordinator Taylor Barnett, costume supervisor Kelsey Bueger, costume designers include Brian Hemesath, Sarah Dixey, Chris Hynes, makeup design by Kyle Krueger, makeup lead J Guerra, special effects makeup lead Christina Vida Roldos, Alcone Company brand rep Melanie Dela Rosa, props designed by Andy Diaz, video design by Caite Hevner with additional video design by Jamie Kiliany, sound design by Josh Liebert, lighting design by Andrew Garvis, head SFX by Jeremy Chernick, associate SFX by Kaita Carmichael, hair department lead by Earon Chew Nealey, additional wigs by Bobby Clifton Zlotnik, BTS videography by Roberto Arajuo, house photography by Thomas Mundell. The video team is helmed by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, with videography by Jake Primmerman, Ian Havens, Haven Houston, editing by Tessie Tokash, and sound editing by Michael Barry, Zoe Prescod and the team at C5. Music producers include Will Van Dyke, Lloyd Kikoler, Devin Lewis, Jackson Teeley. Ashton Pickering is the stage manager, Joe Hornberger is assistant to Jay Armstrong Johnson, the social media team includes Tessie Tokash and Taylor Joseph Rivera, and production assistants include Emily Ballou, Alexis Welch, and Eli Tokash.

The dance ensemble includes David Alea, Laura Aronoff, Hugo Brument, Delaney Burke, Emma Cook, Natalie Rose Copeland, Anakeiry Cruz, Justin DeParis, Zachary Eisenberg, Ava Esposito, Tom Feeney, Zachary Flores, Pedro Garza, Cassandra Gauthier, Jules Geiss, Jada German, Cam Gradel, Erin Joy Grgas, Rachel Grinde, Markelle Grutch, Anna Guerra, Niara Hardister, Abbey Hunt, Brittany Jenkins, Will Jewett, Dainique Jones, Anjali Kanter, Maya Kitayama, Erin Lazarro, Grace LeMieux, Giuseppe Little, Sam Lobel, Alexa Magro, Kelly McMillan, Justin Mock, Nick Nazzaro, Natalie Occhino, Shane Taylor Pretty, Gabriel Reyes, Kristin Roa, Aliya Rose, Kevin Santos, Olivia Schuh, Jamal Shuriah, Christopher Tipps, Ahren Victory, Jason Wells, Jon Yepez, and Cole Zieser.

The live band is Will Van Dyke (keys), Trey Ware (drums), Nate Brown (Guitar), Yuka Tadano (Bass).