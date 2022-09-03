Jason Robert Brown, Patti Murin, and More to Play 54 BELOW Next Week

Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

PATTI MURIN: FEED ME AND TELL ME I'M PRETTY - SEPTEMBER 3-5 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on September 5 will be livestreamed.

Broadway's Patti Murin (Frozen, Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) joins us for a night of music, laughter, and (potentially irreverent) stories that is sure to brighten your Labor Day weekend!

In her first solo show since 2014, watch Patti get over pandemic-related social anxiety in real-time as she talks motherhood, mental health, and more in her signature comedic style. From "1776" to "1989," there's a bop for everyone in this set list, and special guests that may even be a surprise to Patti herself! No nudity, but possibly some light swearing, and a crap ton of fun.

The performance on Saturday, September 3 will feature Frozen's Caissie Levy. The performance on Sunday, September 4 will feature Hamilton's Fergie Philippe, and the performance on Monday, September 5 will feature A Strange Loop's James Jackson Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison!

$70 cover charge. $95-$110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUMMER RAYE MAYS & FRIENDS | WHEN I GROW UP: A LITTLE TOO YOUNG FOR THE ROLE - SEPTEMBER 5 AT 9:30 PM

Summer Raye Mays, along with some of the best young performers currently on Broadway or aspiring to be, is proud to bring their celebration of growing up in musical theater to 54 Below! Directed and produced by 18 year-old Summer, original cast member of Mrs. Doubtfire, When I Grow Up: A Little Too Young for the Role is a collection of musical theater style numbers performed by young actors that aren't quite "grown" enough to play the role in the production. Featuring songs from Broadway classics to productions currently running, When I Grow Up is full of love, laughter, and heartwarming performances of your favorite showtunes. Join us for a night of hopefulness and fun, performed by the future stars of Broadway! Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Summer Raye Mays, Natalia Artigas, Audrey Bennett, Blake Burnham, Leif Coomer, Taylor Paige Henderson, Corey J, Andrew Maroney, Benjamin Pajak, Delilah Rose Pellow, and Joshua Turchin.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHARLES KIRSCH'S BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE!, FEAT. BRAD OSCAR, LEN CARIOU, & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7:00 PM

Theater podcast Backstage Babble has been documenting the stories of Broadway since it began in August 2020, featuring over 100 guests who have worked on shows from 1943 all the way up to 2022. Now, to celebrate the second anniversary of the podcast, 54 Below will present a concert emceed by Backstage Babble's 14-year-old host, theater maven Charles Kirsch, and featuring some of the performers that have done these comprehensive interviews performing some of their best-known songs.

Kirsch will introduce the performers and share brief insights about what it was like interviewing them, and the performers will tell priceless stories about the roles they played, promising a once-in-a-lifetime experience for theater history buffs. The entire evening will be accompanied by Broadway's Music Man Michael Lavine, and is sure to be, just like the podcast, a joyous celebration of Broadway and the legends who shaped it.

Featuring Christine Pedi, David Jackson, Kurt Peterson, David White, Tony® Nominees Charles Busch, Meg Bussert, Beth Fowler, Jill O'Hara, Brad Oscar, and Lee Roy Reams, and Tony® Winners Len Cariou and John Rubinstein.

$65 cover charge. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

OFF THE LINE: THE TOURING CAST OF A CHORUS LINE - SEPTEMBER 6 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

54 Below presents the touring cast of A Chorus Line in Off the Line! Off the Line will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the actors' inner thoughts and life on the road through the best of the musical theatre canon. Back by popular demand after sold out shows in 2018, the international touring cast of A Chorus Line will present an unforgettable evening of music, dance and laughter.

The evening is produced, directed and choreographed by Andrew Winans, music directed by Matthew Lowy, and features Noah Hadland on drums. Join us for hilarious parodies, heart-felt ballads and toe-tapping tunes not to be missed!

Featuring Maggie Bergman, Gideon Chickos, Ashlyn Fenn, Melissa Jones, Zoe Killian, Maggie McCown, Jonah Nash, Kennedy Perez, Graceanne Pierce, Laura Pierpont, Gil Vaughn Spencer, Emily Steinhardt, and Alexis Yard.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE GLEE VERSION, FEAT. ALYSSA WRAY, & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 7 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Calling all Gleeks! It's the revival you've been waiting for! Grab your slushees and head down to 54th Street to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, "GLEE." From songs like "Don't Stop Believing" ... to "Loser Like Me," this isn't an episode you'll want to miss. And that's how Sue "C"s it.

Here's what you missed on Glee: it's Sectionals time and we have the hottest competition of the summer! Nerves are high for The New Directions because they lost their lead last minute to a different glee club, but Vocal Adrenaline is more than ready. Why? because the New Directions' loss is their gain. The Troubletones tragically fell behind last year, but are ready to make a comeback with a setlist of only the best leading ladies. And the big drama of the season you may ask? With a plot twist, Aural Intensity is planning to come in with the same setlist The New Directions famously did years ago. And for what may be their biggest competition, the Warblers? Oh, they're just being the Warblers. We are all gearing up for the biggest Show Choir competition right here in NYC. Hope to see you there.

And that's what you missed on Glee!

Featuring Joseph Allen, Maddie Conti Morgan Dudley, Megan Dwinell, Erin Engleman, Max Heitmann, Fernell Hogan, Jim Hogan, Jake Levy, Katie Lemmen, Andrew Maroney, Liam James McGettigan, Caleb Mitchell, Mary Mondlock, Sammy O'Donnell, Braden Phillips, Analisa Reynoso, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Adi Roy, Molly Russo, Lily Soto, and Alyssa Wray.

Hosted by Molly Russo, Lena Conaster (host of "The Recovering Gleek" podcast), and Alex Allred.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, with Caitlin Brightman as Associate Producer.

Music Direction by James Stryska.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS 2000S TV TUNES, FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO, SEJAL JOSHI, & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 7 AT 9:30 PM

Two iconic kids' TV channels. One magical night. Best of Both Worlds? We think yes. Join us at 54 Below for a night of ~nostalgic~ TV Tunes featuring songs from High School Musical, "Victorious," "Hannah Montana," and SO much more. Directed and produced by Kate Coffey, Jenna San Antonio, and Jillian Michelle Smith, 54 Sings 2000s TV Tunes is "Freaking the Freak Out" to see you there. Featuring TikTok stars and Broadway up n' comings alike, let's be "All in This Together" and live out our 2000s fantasy.

Featuring Anthony DaSilva, Cara Rose DiPietro, Kate Coffey, Megan Dwinell, Mia Goodman, Marley Jacobson, Sejal Joshi, Gabriella Joy, Emily Kay, Braden Phillips, Lorenzo Pipino, Carolina Rial, Steven Isaac Rice, Joe Rumi, Molly Russo, Jenna San Antonio, and Jillian Michelle Smith.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND - SEPTEMBER 8 AT 7:00 PM

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with a brand-new show! Seth Sikes Sings Barbra Streisand is the latest tribute from Sikes, whose previous shows have tackled the songbooks of Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters. Backed by his band, Sikes will celebrate Streisand's incredible body of work spanning over 60 years. Among the songs will be some of the titles that the legend herself began singing in New York City nightclubs when she was starting out.

Sikes's debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, captured BroadwayWorld's Best Tribute Show award and The New York Times said, "His show was a hit with critics and audiences alike."

The reviewers were equally enthusiastic towards his follow-up show, Seth Sikes Sings Liza Minnelli. The New York Post stated, "It was a heartfelt concert. Sikes has a heap of fans and his audiences are always tightly packed and brimming with enthusiasm for his booming, jazzy renditions of their favorite songs."

$65 cover charge. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN ALL-STAR SWINGIN' BROADWAY JAM!, FEAT. DANNY BACHER, NICOLE ZURAITIS, & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 8 AT 9:30 PM

Some of the most in-demand, swingin' players and vocalists on today's music scene celebrate Broadway and the great standards those shows have added to the American Songbook, from No, No Nanette's "Tea for Two," to Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies and more! It's an evening to "forget your troubles, come on get happy!" with high-energy rhythmic pizzazz. You'll be tapping your toes to the groove-but no dancing in the aisles, please!

Featuring Nicole Zuraitis on piano and vocals, Danny Bacher on soprano sax and vocals,

Sean Harkness on guitar and vocals, Jennifer Vincent on bass, Alvester Garnett on drums, and Art Baron on trombone.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! - SEPTEMBER 9 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway". The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and Music Director of Avenue Q, Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DONNA VIVINO: LA MIA FAMIGLIA - SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30 PM

After acclaimed and sold-out performances all across the world, Donna Vivino brings her cabaret show back to 54 Below- but this time with very special guests. Donna is thrilled to be introducing her sisters Natalia Vivino and Antonia Vivino to the NYC cabaret stage. Donna and Natalia made history as the first sisters to ever both play the role of Elphaba, and Antonia recently played Young Elsa/Anna in Frozen at Disneyland. This will be the first time they have sung together since releasing their album D.N.A in the summer of 2019. With spectacular three-part harmonies, the musical theatre hits we love, and pop songs by some of your favorite female artists and songwriters, La Mia Famiglia will be a heartwarming evening that is not to be missed.

Special guests include Natalia Vivino (Wicked) and Antonia Vivino (Frozen). With Music Director Lon Hoyt who not only was the music director on Hairspray, but has known Donna since she was six years old! Dillon Kondor (Dear Evan Hansen) will join on acoustic guitar.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHILINA KENNEDY - SEPTEMBER 10 AT 7:00 PM

Chilina Kennedy is best known as the longest-running Carole in Broadway's Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, starring in over 1200 performances. She just finished her run in Tony Award®-winning Paradise Square on Broadway, where she originated the role of Annie O'Brien, and other credits include Mary Magdalene in the 2012 Broadway revival of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Chilina is excited to make her 54 Below debut, where she will perform numbers from the Broadway shows that defined her career as well as some original songs from her new musical With(out) Her, co-written with Eric Holmes ("Smash," The Good Fight), which is currently in development. With over 20 years on stages across Canada and the US, Chilina has many stories and memories to share.

The band will feature Daniel Edmonds on piano and Chris Jago on drums, with others TBD, and a special guest appearance.

$60 cover charge. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - SEPTEMBER 10 & 29 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

The September 10 performance features John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Steve Martella, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

The September 29 performance features Christopher Brian, Stella Katherine Cole, Stephen DeRosa, John Easterlin, Danny Gardner, Ben Jones, Anaïs Reno, Gabrielle Stravelli, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced, including a surprise major special guest star!

$50 cover charge. $75-90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JASON ROBERT BROWN & THE POLYTONAL DANCE PARTY - SEPTEMBER 11 AT 7:00 PM

Three-time Tony Award®-winning songwriter Jason Robert Brown returns to 54 Below with his big band, featuring Danielle Greaves and Tasha Smith on vocals, performing songs from his newest projects as well as some old favorites.

Joined by Gary Sieger on guitar, Randy Landau on bass, Jamie Eblen on drums, Lisette Santiago on percussion, Tony Kadleck on trumpet, Alison Shearer on sax and flute, Ben Kono on sax, and Clint Sharman on trombone.

$70 cover charge. $115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! FEAT. ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS, LEE ROY REAMS, & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

"This book is an absolutely wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and also for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love." - John Doyle, Tony Award® Winning Director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

"An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider's book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past." - Susan Stroman, Tony Award® Winning Director/Choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

"If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read Fifty Key Musicals." - Jerry Zaks, Four Time Tony Award® Winning Director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Those are just some of the praises for new book Fifty Key Stage Musicals by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew. Now this book, which rounds-up fifty of the musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals.

Join us on September 11th for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Author Robert W. Schneider ("Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends") will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the landmark musicals that changed not only the theatre, but the world.

Expect some of Broadway's favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane.

Featuring André De Shields, Richard Holmes, Rupert Holmes, Arbender J. Robinson, Mary Callanan, Lee Roy Reams, Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller, Ed Dixon, Michael McElroy, Heather MacRae and Natalie Mosco, and Amy Jo Jackson.

Special video message from Michael McElroy.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Produced by Robert W. Schneider.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

