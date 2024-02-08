Jane Summerhays and Janine DiVita Join Marquis Theater Celebration at 54 Below

Tony Award nominee Jane Summerhays (Me and My Girl), Diego Prieto (Ragtime), and Janine DiVita (Jagged Little Pill) will be participating in 54 Celebrates The Marquis Theater on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 at 7:00pm.

They join previously announced Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), E. Clayton Cornelious (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) Leah Horowitz (Follies, White Christmas), Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, Escape to Margaritaville), and Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Baby).

Additional casting will be announced later.

Me and My Girl! Thoroughly Modern Millie! 9 to 5! On Your Feet! Once Upon a One More Time! Those five musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut on West 46th Street at the historic Marquis Theatre.

The celebrated host of the podcast Closing Night, Patrick Oliver Jones, will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theatre that has been home to such legends as Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster, Shirley Bassey, Tyne Daly, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Lewis!

Nissa Kahle serves as music director.

The concert will be produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Jones said: “It was a couple of years ago that I wanted to do a podcast on theater history and the shows that didn't seem to make it and closed too soon for one reason or another. And once the first season of Closing Night came together, and got such wonderful feedback from listeners, I then imagined a night celebrating the wonderful music from shows at the Marquis Theatre—music that hasn't been heard since their premieres in that theater. So I'm over the moon to gather together fellow performers to recapture the magic and wonder of these short-lived shows and showcase the wonderful stories told onstage the characters that brought them to life at the Marquis.”

Now, in its 37th year of bringing memorable stories and life changing performances to audiences, 54 Below will be celebrating the Marquis Theatre's rich, legendary history with an all-star musical celebration.

Join in on March 19th for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Marquis stage!