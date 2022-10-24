Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery, and More to Perform at Joe's Pub This Holiday Season

Experience sparkling holiday moments with Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery, Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments, Murray Hill, and Justin Vivian Bond.

Enjoy a night in Xanadu with Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge and The Music of Olivia Newton-John & ELO. Plus Bruce Springsteen/Bon Jovi collaborator Everett Bradley's holidelic, and playful parody with jane johnson's holiday concepts.

See the full schedule below!

The 1953 Thanksgiving Special!



Monday, November 21 at 9:30 PM

Once a year, Broadway legends Betty Blanche & Crystal Rogers Senior (there is no Junior) - played by Sam Reece & Becky Chicoine - rise from their graves on 42nd & 9th as elegant ghosts to put on the ultimate musical Thanksgiving special! Featuring all of the classic Thanksgiving songs you definitely know and love such as: "Thanksgiving is a Girl's Night," "Uncle Gary's Somehow in Town?", and "Have Yourself a Juicy Little Turkey," this musical romp is the best way to celebrate everyone's favorite most popular unproblematic holiday! There will be singing, dancing, drinking, special guests (also ghosts from the 50's), and of course turkey! It's the 1953 Thanksgiving Special presented by Ranch Dressing™!

Everett Bradley's Holidelic



Monday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Tuesday, November 29 - Thursday, December 1 at 9:30 PM

GRAMMY-nominated rock percussionist Everett Bradley (E Street Band, Bon Jovi) just announced the return of his beloved holiday funk revue Holidelic. In Holidelic, Bradley plays the role of Papadelic, Funk's Father Christmas, an amalgamation of George Clinton and Santa Claus, featuring holiday-themed funk songs written by Bradley and brought to life by an array of top shelf noise makers.

Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: A Swingin' Little Christmas

Friday-Saturday, December 2 and 3 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Sunday, December 4 at 4:30 PM & 7:00 PM

JANE LYNCH is an actress, singer, playwright, and author. She received an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the iconic bully Sue Sylvester on "Glee." She is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night and can be seen on Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with her Emmy Award-winning performance as Sophie Lennon. In 2015, Jane embarked on her live concert tour, SEE JANE SING with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Their holiday album, A Swingin Little Christmas hit Billboard's Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart. In 2018, Jane and Kate premiered their new cabaret show, TWO LOST SOULS at NYC's legendary venue, The Carlyle.

KATE FLANNERY is best known for her 9 seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC's "The Office" and, more recently, her impressive run on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." Other recent TV appearances include "New Girl," "American Housewife," "Another Period," and "Brooklyn Nine Nine." Kate is currently Jane Lynch's sidekick in her anti cabaret act, SEE JANE SING having played the Kennedy Center, Joe's Pub, and 30 cities across the country. She also co-stars with Jane in their new cabaret act, TWO LOST SOULS. Her original cult comedy lounge act, the Lampshades regularly plays comedy festivals in and around Hollywood.

Love The Struggle Feat. Damon Daunno, Amber Gray,

Grace Mclean & Margo Seibert

Monday, December 5 at 7:00 PM

Love The Struggle is a new musical inspired by the lives, loves & writings of twentieth-century French philosophers, Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir, who fell madly in love but rejected marriage as too confining. Instead, they committed to a pact of "essential love" that allowed them each to take "contingent" lovers, so long as they told each other everything about their contingent loves. The show follows the couple as their erotically charged writings draw the world's attention, challenging conventional notions of love, freedom and gender roles, while the contingent lovers grow increasingly insistent on testing the strength of their bond to one other. This special Joe's Pub performance, presented in collaboration with Maestra, will feature a narrated concert of song highlights from the show.

Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments

Monday-Wednesday, December 5-7; Sunday-Wednesday, December 11-14 at 9:30 PM

Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments barrel back into Joe's Pub! Bridget's legendary and take-no-prisoners live act is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following. She has been seen in a string of recent television shows and movies, but to experience Bridget is to experience her live.

Her in-your-face comedy is mixed with one outrageous rocking and original song after another. Dripping with hard-earned sweat in her sparkling and revealing House of Larréon dresses, she swigs from a bottle in a paper bag while telling stories about her dysfunctional family and her struggles with incontinence.

Grab a ticket and hold on tight. Prepare yourself for motor-boating, money notes and Chardonnay soaked memories. Shit is about to get ridiculous. This show is not for the faint of heart. Bring a chaperone. No two shows are the same, ever.

Makana

Tuesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM

Makana is a singer, composer, cultural educator, and master of the Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar. His music combines deep tradition with unbridled innovation to breathe fresh intensity into the timeless sounds of Hawai'i. The New York Times calls him "dazzling." His music has been featured on three GRAMMY-nominated albums, including the soundtrack of the Academy-Award-winning film The Descendants. Guitar Player Magazine ranked him as one of the top 3 guitarists in America, and the Hawai'i Academy of Recording Arts recognized him with the Slack Key Legacy Award. Slack Key is a unique style from the 1800s that simulates three guitars in one, performed in gorgeous tunings that open the guitar to a symphonic sound.

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: A Night in XANADU

The Music of Olivia Newton-John & ELO

Thursday, December 8 at 7:00 PM

Friday, December 9, and December 10 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

All of the incredible songs, great performances, irreverent antics, and special guests that you can only find at The Losers Lounge. For one weekend only, only at Joe's Pub.

A Murray Little Christmas



Tuesday, December 13 - Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 PM

Friday, December 16 & Saturday, December 17 at 9:30 PM

SHOW HO HO HO BIZ !!! NYC's beloved comedian and larger-than-life personality Murray Hill (aka Mr. Showbiz) is back live, and still alive! Murray gives the much-needed gift of holiday cheer and showbiz denial to Joe's Pub with his legendary Yuletide holiday show: A Murray Little Christmas. If there is anyone to get us in the holiday spirit and forget about the world's collapse, it's Murray and his fun-loving pals (special guests TBA)! Have Yourself A Murray Little Christmas!

Justin Vivian Bond: Oh Mary, It's Christmas!

Friday-Sunday, December 16-18 at 7:00 PM

Tuesday-Friday, December 20-23 at 7:00 PM

Justin Vivian Bond and the band close out the year of "Mary" with a late-term celebration of Patriarchy's favorite pinup and the babe she called Jesus - all that and myrrh!!!

Tori Scott: Vodka is STILL the Reason for the Season

Sunday, December 18 at 9:30 PM

Don't miss this "soul-baring singer and sharp comedian" (Huffington Post) as she recounts her early childhood fascination with The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, her time spent as a singing elf in an old folks' home, and how life in the UK has changed the way she looks at Christmas in New York. Scott will take you on a festive autobiographical journey to celebrate what is truly special about this time of year (spoiler: alcohol-induced blackouts). This holiday tradition includes songs by Dolly Parton, Madonna, Billy Joel, and more.

Storm Large

Tuesday, December 20 at 9:30 PM

Don't miss a chance to see the Portland-based quadruple threat: a musician, actor, playwright, and author light up the stage. Storm Large will love, leave, and delight you with wicked charm and stunning vocals. Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags, and gifts, including tracks '2000 Miles,' 'Hallelujah,' 'Sock it to Me Santa,' and the greatest holiday song never written, 'Somebody to Love.'

Jane Johnson™ Holiday Concepts



Wednesday, December 21 at 9:30 PM

Hey Clipperchicks! Ready to get a jump on that warm and cozy feeling?! Join Jane and Pam for a very special live taping of "Holiday Concepts," the beloved Stay at Home Shopper™ seasonal program. With brand new products, fabulous guests, plus new and inspiring ways to "come out of that shell,™" see how the little things can make life merry and bright all year long. Written and performed by Shane O'Neill and Jill Pangallo, Jane Johnson is a multimedia project based on the fictional world of Jane Johnson - iconic superstar seller of the Stay At Home Shopper Network™ - and her best friend, Pam Weldon.

Sandra Bernhard: Soul'd Out

Tuesday - Saturday, December 27-31

Tuesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, December 29 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

Friday, December 30 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

Saturday, December 31 at 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM

"Honey, if you haven't shaken it all off it's time to get ready. I am leaving all the pain, shame, & blame behind me now. I'm feeling strong ready to take it all on. Lord knows a lady could use a little love, so I find my people & keep them close. I need you! So you better make yourself pretty & keep it fresh, cause I'm back baby, & I'm SOUL'D OUT ! I'll be taking you to places you've never been, I'll be shaking, breaking but never faking! That's how I roll, with the SANDYLAND SQUAD BAND in top form. Step up, rock with me baby. Joe's Pub will be as hot as hell!"

JOE'S PUB

a program of the Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist-including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.