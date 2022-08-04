Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery, Hannah Corneau, The Skivvies & More to be Featured in Joe's Pub Fall Programming

Joe's Pub has announced fall programming today. This season presents incredible performances from Latine artists: Afro-Cuban jazz grooves from Dayramir González, an evening of Latin alternative music with Jessica Medina & Mai-Elka Prado, Latin-folk influences from the Argentine female-powered band Fémina, La Chica brings us music from her Latin American and Parisian roots, guitar virtuoso Eljuri celebrates an album release, Mariachi Herencia de México and Lupita Infante create a wall of sound with traditional mariachi music, Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano perform Broadway songs en Spanglish, and Latin GRAMMY® winner Nella returns!

Plus catch the dreamy Stephanie Chou, who combines classical European and Chinese influences, Taiwanese artist Chien Chien Lu, who shares a distinctive approach to contemporary jazz, and hilarious anti-racist girl group, AzN PoP!

The Cabaret lineup includes Bridget Everett, Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery, Joe McGuinty & The Loser's Lounge, Meow Meow, House of SpeakEasy, Catherine Cohen, Hannah Corneau, nine-time GRAMMY® winner (The Manhattan Transfer member) Janis Siegel, Mary Bridget Davies, Alysha Umphress, and Rough Trade: Musical in Concert. Plus Murray Hill and Machine Dazzle will perform as part of Joe's Pub artist development program, The Vanguard Residency, honoring the memory of Barbara Maier Gustern, and Liza Paul & Bahia Watson present cabaret circus MASHUP Ting! as part of Joe's Pub's New York Voices commissioning program.

The Habibi Festival returns this fall, from October 11-15, celebrating the sounds of the SWANA region and featuring Bedouin Burger, Bnat el Houariyat with Esraa Warda, Noura Mint Seymali, Firas Zreik, HAT, and Yacine Boulares's Night in Tunisia.

Karan Casey Trio

Tuesday, September 6 at 7:00 PM

Legendary Irish folk singer Karan Casey has released 11 albums to date. She has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe, and Japan, singing songs charged with a sense of social responsibility in a career spanning over 25 years. Karan is joined by Niamh Dunne on fiddle and vocals, and guitarist and accordionist Sean Óg Graham (both of the Irish folk band Beoga). The evocative trio has toured together for several years and this show premieres new material developed and recorded since the start of the pandemic as well as favorites from Karan's back repertoire.

Dayramir González: The Art of Cuban Piano w/ special guest Willard Morgan

Wednesday, September 7 at 7:00 PM

After touring the whole summer in Latin America, Yamaha artist, Cuban pianist, and composer Dayramir González kicks off his US tour at Joe's Pub! This special concert will showcase the dynamic range of Cuban piano: from Ernesto Lecuona to Chucho Valdes, from Gonzalo Rubalcaba to Dayramir González. The band just won the DC Jazz Bands Competition.

Stephanie Chou

Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 PM

Stephanie Chou's music combines Chinese and European influences with Western jazz and pop music, to create an entirely original, unique musical world. She will present a bilingual (English and Mandarin) show, that will include fresh takes on Chinese folk songs and tongue-twisters (from her album Asymptote), excerpts from her evening-length jazz-opera Comfort Girl, songs exploring her passion for math and literature, and several new tunes. Chou's music is all about connecting with the audience and sharing her experience as a Chinese-American growing up in New York, through her music.



Chien Chien Lu Credit - Stephen Pyo

Chien Chien Lu

Thursday, September 8 at 9:30 PM

Chien Chien Lu is a vibraphonist, contemporary percussionist, and composer whose Taiwanese upbringing, classical music education, and passion for R&B grooves crystallize into a fresh and distinctive approach to contemporary jazz. Lu's fierce authenticity and jazz mastery shine bright on her September 2020 debut solo project, The Path, which spent 20 weeks on the Jazz Week Charts Top 20, earned Best Jazz Songs in Golden Indie Music Awards, three Golden Melody Awards nominations, four Golden Indie Music Awards nominations, and led to Lu's being named the "vibraphone rising star" in Downbeat Magazine's 69th Annual Critics Poll.

Jessica Medina & Mai-Elka Prado

Friday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

In celebration of their new releases, local artists Mai-Elka Prado and Jessica Medina bring us an evening of new Latin alternative music with rhythms hailing from Panama to the Dominican Republic.

Catherine Cohen

Friday, September 9 at 9:30 PM

Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special THE TWIST...? SHE'S GORGEOUS, which premiered earlier this year. The same live show won her the coveted title of Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in 2019.

Keith LaMar & Albert Marquès: Freedom First

Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

Cleveland-born poet, writer, and activist Keith LaMar, 52, has spent the last year hard at work writing and performing new material for his first album, FREEDOM FIRST...from his cell at the Ohio State Penitentiary, where he has spent almost 30 years in solitary confinement on death row for a crime he didn't commit. A collaboration with Brooklyn-based, Catalan pianist and composer Albert Marquès, FREEDOM FIRST is the first album in history by an artist on death row. LaMar is scheduled to be executed by the State of Ohio on November 16, 2023.

The Alt feat. John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy & Eamon O'Leary

Sunday, September 11 at 7:00 PM

The story of The Alt begins in the beautiful mountain Knocknarea in Ireland's County Sligo where it is said to be the final resting place of the ancient Irish warrior-queen Maeve. The 'Alt' is a storied glen on the side of Knocknarea, and it was in the shadow of this glen in the Little Village of Coolaney that the three master Irish traditional musicians in The Alt-John Doyle (Solas), Nuala Kennedy, and Eamon O'Leary-first gathered to rehearse. Each player in The Alt is a leading light of today's folk scene and though this could be easily called a supergroup, at its heart The Alt is really a celebration of friendship and song.

Monday, September 12 at 7:00 PM

A singer-songwriter from New York, Hannah Corneau blends genres with her sweeping vocal range. With origins in the theatrical world, storytelling is paramount within her composition and expression. Hannah made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. She has also starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically-acclaimed Transport Group production of Renascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the First National tour of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Her original show, 'beautiful little fool' is currently in development.

The Skivvies

Monday, September 12 at 9:30 PM

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped-down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. The New York Times calls them "a hot musical comedy duo specializing in unexpected arrangements, incongruous mashups, and of course, highly toned displays of skin" and the Wall Street Journal says they're "smart, sophisticated...ingenious."

House of SpeakEasy: Seriously Entertaining

Tuesday, September 13 at 7:00 PM

Seriously Entertaining is House of SpeakEasy's acclaimed series of literary cabarets where acclaimed authors take the stage to riff and ruminate informally, dinner-theater-style, on the evening's shared themes. The Wall Street Journal calls it "Think-y entertainment for New York's book-loving crowd" and The New York Times says it's "a literary mixtape [with] perfect flow and variety."

Anand Wilder

Tuesday, September 13 at 9:30 PM

Anand Wilder, the co-founder of experimental pop group Yeasayer, brings his solo debut album I Don't Know My Words to the stage with an eclectic live reimagining of his songs. Wilder sings and plays 12-String Electric guitar, and augments his album's sound palette with a full band - tastefully arranged saxophone, Electronic Wind Instrument, synth, drums, and bass.

Gregory Dillon: Crashing on the Pavement

Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00 PM

Brace for contact and enter the destructive mind of critically-acclaimed pop artist/producer Gregory Dillon. Making his Joe's Pub debut, Gregory sheds the picture-perfect Ken-Doll fantasy of his earlier works to create a one-night-only experience of reckless punk euphoria that's guaranteed to cause an out-of-body experience.

Al Bilali Soudan

Wednesday, September 14 at 9:30 PM

From Tombouctou/Timbuktu, Northern Mali, AL BILALI SOUDAN is an extended family of musicians and craftsmen who for generations have been sought-after artists and griots. Masters of the quintessentially Tamasheq music style of the tehardant shaped by a continuous exchange between three-stringed traditional instruments and a relentless percussive calabash rhythm.

Liza Paul & Bahia Watson: MASHUP ting!

Thursday, September 15 at 7:00 PM

Friday, September 16 at 9:30 PM

Saturday, September 17 at 9:30 PM

Bahia Watson and Liza Paul invite you with pleasure to their most amazing show, MASHUP ting! a fresh, new island-kissed vaudeville extravaganza. With tight vignettes and original songs, this vibey cabaret fuses raucous humor with whip-smart cultural critique and puts it to music. Join a pair of flamboyant hosts as they animate the stage with a revolving door of colorful acts and poke glorious fun at the abundant absurdities of life. The path to liberation sparkles with laughter. Come one, come all. It's a celebration! This work was commissioned as part of the Joe's Pub New York Voices program. New York Voices is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Els Amics de les Arts

Thursday, September 15 at 9:30 PM

Els Amics de les Arts, one of the most successful bands in Barcelona, has chosen New York to kick off their first ever tour in North America. It will be a unique and very special concert for the fans and for those who want to discover the magnetism of the band's live performance. They have prepared a special set list for the occasion, which will include their greatest hits.

David Amram & Bobby Sanabria: Children of the American Bop (& Mambo) Night, presented in partnership with The Village Trip

Friday, September 16 at 7:00 PM

Two musical titans, one who actually worked with Jack Kerouac, will join forces at Joe's Pub to celebrate Kerouac's centennial in a special evening of bebop, mambo, and poetry. Experience David Amram & Bobby Sanabria's Masters of the Multiverse with Amram, Sanabria, Peter Brainin, Silvano Monasterios, Leo Traversa, Jennifer Jade Ledesna, Adira Amram, & Marcos De La Fuente. This performance is presented as part of the ninth annual Village Trip Festival.

La Chica

Saturday, September 17 at 7:00 PM

One side of the ocean is Latin America, an intense and mystical land. On the other side, there is Paris, Belleville: a multicultural, urban, and modern land. Through her music, La Chica unites those two worlds by proposing a collage of sound textures, borrowed from her cultural heritage and various modern influences, breaking the established codes.

Janis Siegel: I'll Take Manhattan

Sunday, September 18 at 7:00 PM

This special evening is part of the annual Village Trip Festival, which celebrates the arts and activism of Greenwich Village. Nine-time GRAMMY winner and founding member of The Manhattan Transfer, Janis Siegel, waxes rhapsodic about her beloved city in song and word. She will be assisted by two master musicians, John di Martino on piano and Boris Koslov on bass. The songs are diverse, romantic, bittersweet, vintage, modern, and full of heart and history, just like New York City itself.

Monday, September 19 at 7:00 PM

Rebecca Pidgeon is an actress and singer/songwriter. She has starred in acclaimed feature films (The Spanish Prisoner, Heist, Red), TV shows ("Phil Spector," "The Unit"), and on stage at venerable theatres across the globe (Speed the Plow, Royal National Theatre, London; The Old Neighborhood, The Booth Theatre, Broadway). Pidgeon's prolific work as a songwriter and vocalist is akin to her mesmerizing performances on camera. In 2019, Pidgeon released two critically-acclaimed studio albums, Sudden Exposure to Light and Comfort, which follows a celebrated recording career with producers such as Thomas Bartlett and Larry Klein that includes the releases "Bad Poetry", "Slingshot" (GRAMMY award winner), "Behind the Velvet Curtain", (used on the soundtrack of the film Redbelt), "The Raven", (used on the soundtrack of the film Phil Spector), "Tough on Crime", and others. In Autumn 2022, she will release her latest album, Parts of Speech, Pieces of Sound - her most ambitious album yet featuring lush string arrangements, drum ensembles, and Eastern-leaning instrumentation under the co-production mastery of Pidgeon and Fernando Perdomo.

International Contemporary Ensemble featuring Lesley Mok & Chris Ryan Williams

Tuesday, September 20 at 7:00 PM

The International Contemporary Ensemble presents the world premieres of new works by Lesley Mok and Chris Ryan Williams as part of the Ensemble's 2021-2022 "Call for ____" Commission Program. Lesley Mok's Stilled leaf-chatter emerges from the contemporary improvisational sensibilities of pianist Cory Smythe, guitarist Dan Lippel, violinist Josh Modney, and drummer Lesley Mok. The piece explores a sense of the narration that can emerge from structural frameworks and is an attempt to find a poetic resonance in the simultaneity of individual expressions. Chris Ryan Williams' Odu: vibration 1 brings together vocalist Fay Victor, bassoonist Rebekah Heller, and cellist Lester St. Louis.

Lucibela

Tuesday, September 20 at 9:30 PM

Lucibela projects an intriguing intensity, moving from pure emotion to audacious gambles to firm opposition. She explores the issues including being a woman and a Cape-Verdean, living far away, and loving with sensuality and grace. The secret of Lucibela's extraordinary vocal technique lies in her ability to explore the deep register of Brazil's great sambistas while adding a thrilling vibrato.

Buffalo Nichols

Wednesday, September 21 at 7:00 PM

Since his earliest infatuations with guitar, Buffalo Nichols-Fat Possum's first solo blues signing in nearly 20 years-has asked himself the same question: How can I bring the blues of the past into the future? After cutting his teeth between a Baptist church and bars in Milwaukee, it was a globetrotting trip through West Africa and Europe during a creative down period that began to reveal the answer. "Part of my intent, making myself more comfortable with this release, is putting more Black stories into the genres of folk and blues," guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist Carl "Buffalo" Nichols explains. "Listening to this record, I want more Black people to hear themselves in this music that is truly theirs." That desire is embodied in his self-titled debut album, composed largely of demos and studio sessions recorded between Wisconsin and Texas.

Puuluup

Thursday, September 22 at 7:00 PM

What do you get when you mix a pinch of surrealism, a bit of modern folklore, a heaping helping of talharpa revival/rebellion and blend it through effect blocks and loopers? The answer is the neo-zombie-post-folk Estonian duo Puuluup! Ramo Teder (aka Pastacas) and Marko Veisson have virtually resurrected the ancient talharpa (bowed lyre), popular in Northern Europe since the early middle ages and played on Western Estonian islands until the beginning of the 20th century. But this is not an ethnomusicological romp. Puuluup directs the vibrations of the talharpa's horsehair strings through effects, using alternative bowing and rhythm techniques. The mellow signs of talharpa are paired with electronically amplified echoes, knicks, creaks, and crackles, while still maintaining the instrument's natural sound. And it is all presented with a unique sense of humor, originality, and what can only be described as offbeat charm.

BITCHCRAFT: How Bitch Became Bitch Starring Bitch (A Musical Play)

Thursday, September 22 at 9:30 PM

Performance artist and musician Bitch tells the story of her life in this musical one-woman show. From the moment she 'rides' her broomstick onto the stage, she weaves a colorful tale of how a shy and introverted child goes on to reclaim the word Bitch for a name. This empowering, funny, and heartfelt show is woven together with violin-forward pop songs from her most recent album Bitchcraft, which came out earlier this year on Kill Rock Stars.

Sharon Katz & The Peace Train

Friday, September 23 at 7:00 PM

Sharon Katz & The Peace Train perform South African music and original songs in genres of South African music such as Afro Jazz, Mbaqanga, and Maskandi, with elements of Funk, Jazz, Son Cubano, Rock, and Folk. Sharon is known as an activist and a humanitarian. She is originally from Port Elizabeth (Mandela Bay), South Africa where she co-founded The Peace Train in 1992, after the release of Nelson Mandela from South African prisons, and before his election as South Africa's first democratically elected President. After staging ground-breaking concerts with a 500-voice multicultural children's choir in Durban, South Africa, Sharon, her band, over one hundred members of the choir, and Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, toured South Africa by train, stopping to give concerts along the tour. This was prior to the election of Nelson Mandela as President, and Sharon and her projects have been known around the world ever since as "The Peace Train." The 2015 award-winning documentary "When Voices Meet'' chronicles this project in great depth and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Fémina

Friday, September 23 at 9:30 PM

Fémina is a female-powered band from Argentina that channels blissed out, harmony-soaked soul music with a purpose, lyrically poignant with hip hop and Latin folk major influences. A project of sisters Clara and Sofia Trucco who hail from the beautiful mountain town of San Martín de Los Andes in the southern region of Patagonia, the group sings in Spanish waxing on themes of gender equality and race. Their songs are characterized by show-stopping harmonies and magical on-stage chemistry and incorporate traditional Latin American instruments and melodies. A unique and thrilling combo, they have toured internationally in the US, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Europe, and have released three albums. Their breakout 2019 album Perlas & Conchas was produced by Quantic and championed by Iggy Pop.

Molly Lewis

Saturday, September 24 at 7:00 PM

Molly Lewis's compositions seem to float into our ears from distant shores. They're otherworldly, drawn more from landscapes of a dream than from anywhere you could find on a map. Lewis is a unique presence in music today. Her trademark whistle, which brings to mind the great Peruvian soprano Yma Sumac, has graced recordings of everything from Schumann lieder and Brazilian jazz to Spaghetti Western ballads and noir lounge.

Four Seasons of Julian Fleisher

Saturday, September 24 at 9:30 PM

Better late than never! What's a couple of years between horn sections? What a difference a pandemic makes. Say what you will, Julian Fleisher has been waiting two years to tell his story. And in that time, the story's only gotten weirder. Just like yours has. Backed by his legendary Rather Big Band and flanked by a glittering roster of very special guests, Fleisher will spend the year in residence telling the story of the many strange seasons of Love and other things on the stage of his creative home, Joe's Pub. Each performance will dive deeply into the elusive subjects of love, sex, nature, and time with Julian's signature blend of humor, charm, soaring vocals, and roof-raising arrangements. It's been a long cold lonely Winter, Little Darling. Here comes the Sun.

Nella

Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Merging the folklore roots of Venezuela, modern production, and Andalusian inspirations, her sound resounds in every corner of the globe. Not only has she packed venues throughout the United States, Venezuela, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, but she has also accompanied Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer López, Carlos Vives, Luis Enrique, Susana Baca, Los Amigos Invisibles, Monsieur Periné, Caramelos de Cianuro and Guaco as a soloist. Notably, Academy® Award winner Asghar Farhadi recruited her to join the A-list cast of his film Everybody Knows alongside Academy® Award winner Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín, and Academy® Award winner Penélope Cruz. Illuminating her talents, she performed songs written exclusively for the screenplay. It opened at the Cannes Film Festival to rapturous applause.



Bridget Everett photo by David Andrako

Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments

Monday-Wednesday, September 26-28 at 9:30 PM

Bridget's legendary take-no-prisoners live show is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following. Bridget's legendary and take-no-prisoners live act is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following. She has been seen in a string of recent television shows and movies, but to experience Bridget is to experience her live. Her in-your-face comedy is mixed with one outrageous rocking and original song after another. Dripping with hard-earned sweat in her sparkling and revealing House of Larréon dresses, she swigs from a bottle in a paper bag while telling stories about her dysfunctional family and her struggles with incontinence. Prepare yourself for motor-boating, money notes, and Chardonnay-soaked memories. Shit is about to get ridiculous. This show is not for the faint of heart. Bring a chaperone. No two shows are the same, ever.

Sarah Elizabeth Charles: Blank Canvas Album Release

Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM

Sarah Elizabeth Charles and her band SCOPE celebrate the release of their fourth album, Blank Canvas. Championing the choice to start new in the midst of difficult, complex, and beautiful circumstances, Blank Canvas is Charles' most lyrically and musically dynamic release yet. Featuring her band/team of twelve years, Jesse Elder, Burniss Earl Travis II (Boom Bishop), John Davis, Jordan Peters, Jesse Fischer, and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, this widely anticipated album will be their first in five years and will be released amongst family via Christian Scott's Stretch Music label in partnership with Ropeadope.

Eljuri: Reflexión Record Release

Wednesday, September 28 at 7:00 PM

Cecilia Villar Eljuri inspires us all. The vibrations ripple through the space between us. Touted as one of the top Latina guitar players in the world, Eljuri is celebrating the September 2022 release of her fifth studio album, Reflexión. The Eljuri power-trio delivers hypnotic and undeniable melodies that are familiar and foreign all at once. With her heavy guitar-driven grooves; rock, Latin, world, and funk, that envelop socially conscious stories, you are invited to be a part of the symbiotic live musical bubble at Joe's Pub.

Murray Hill: Let's Call It A Comeback!

Thursday & Friday, September 29 and 30 at 9:30 PM

Murray Hill: Let's Call It A Comeback! is an ecstatic and heartfelt comedy show about a man who loves to perform and performs live. After working in showbiz for 300 years, Murray Hill is back at Joe's Pub to celebrate with his old-school comedy, ad-libs, light crooning, and original music by his band The Rimshots! This year, Murray Hill's apartment burned down and he lost everything. Well, everything but his love for showbiz! So he's coming back like a phoenix rising from the ashes, or a middle-aged man rising with the help of Viagra. Presented as part of the Vanguard Residency honoring the memory of Barbara Maier Gustern.

The Black Opry Revue

Friday, September 30 at 7:00 PM

Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since its conception. For just as long, Black people have been overlooked and disregarded in the genre by fans and executives. Black Opry wants to change that. We invite you to discover, support and enjoy the Black artists that make magic in this space. One of the most valuable aspects of country music is its versatility and diversity in sound. Country, blues, folk, and Americana music often overlap or weave together- these artists explore all of those sounds and intersections. The Black Opry Revue showcases the diversity in sound and stories that Black artists offer to these genres.

Saturday, October 1 at 7:00 PM

Tony nominee (for her role as Janis Joplin) Mary Bridget Davies embodies Virginia Woolf in the concert version of A Room Of One's Own. The text, a landmark in feminist thought, is a rhetorical masterpiece and has never been out of print since 1929. Now, with kind permission of the Estate of Virginia Woolf, it is a play with music, directed by the award-winning Kirsten Z. Cairns (Benjamin Britten's Turn Of The Screw, Curlew River) and with original music by Mark Berman ("Sex and The City," Bullets over Broadway) and Ms. Davies' Music Producer T.J. Armand (The Queen's Six, Sama: An American Requiem).

Alysha Umphress and things... like this

Saturday, October 1 at 9:30 PM

Sunday, October 2 at 7:00 PM

Monday, October 3 at 9:30 PM

Finally! After a lot of excuses and protestations, Broadway baby Alysha Umphress will bring a solo show to the NYC public for the first time since 2008. What the hell? Why has it taken this long? A question she asks herself daily. But hopefully, it will have been worth the wait. What to expect? Who can say? Isn't it best to have no expectations one way or the other and just get on board? Alysha Umphress and things... like this promises to be filled with whimsy, humor, at least one costume change (possibly two), a gorgine band, video components, sickening arrangements and belting, almost exclusively. Won't you come?

Henri Herbert: Boogie & Blues Piano

Sunday, October 2 at 4:00 PM

Boogie & blues piano phenom Henri Herbert brings his electrifying show to town for one night only, part of his "Boogie 'Till I Die Tour." It's a rare opportunity to witness first-hand the music that birthed rock n' roll and inspired so many of today's rock legends. In concert, Henri makes clear that this rollicking sound remains as invigorating today as it did 100 years ago when boogie and blues began their takeover of barrooms and juke joints across America. With over 100 million video views and concerts around the globe, Henri Herbert is one of the most popular boogie and blues piano players in the world. Originally from the UK, Henri has called Austin, TX home for the past three years. This show is Henri's only concert in the New York City region.

Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano: Broadway en Spanglish

Monday, October 3 at 7:00 PM

Husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca create Mexican musical magic in Broadway en Spanglish. Featuring Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, they deliver fresh interpretations of some of the musical theater's most iconic tunes with new arrangements by Lozano.

House of SpeakEasy: Seriously Entertaining

Tuesday, October 4 at 7:00 PM

Seriously Entertaining is House of SpeakEasy's acclaimed series of literary cabarets where acclaimed authors take the stage to riff and ruminate informally, dinner-theater-style, on the evenings' shared themes. The Wall Street Journal calls it "Think-y entertainment for New York's book-loving crowd" and The New York Times says it's "a literary mixtape [with] perfect flow and variety."

AzN PoP!

Wednesday, October 5 at 7:00 PM

AzN PoP! is the world's first Asian-American satirical "pop group" from the USA! Join Baby Rice, Quirky Rice, Edgy Rice, and Brown Rice as they kick off their tour by dancing, singing, and rapping about boys, friendship, and systemic racism/oppression! CUTE!

AHI

Wednesday, October 5 at 9:30 PM

Though much has been made of AHI's years spent backpacking everywhere from the hills of Ethiopia to the jungles of Trinidad. Prospect, the globe-trotting singer/songwriter's extraordinary new album, is the story of an even more profound journey: an internal quest for understanding and self-discovery. Recorded in Nashville with GRAMMY-winning producer Paul Mabury, the collection is bold and expansive, delivering on the promise of AHI's first two records with a captivating, immersive sound that showcases the raw power of his gravel-on-silk vocals like never before. The songs here are deeply introspective, looking inward with piercing insight and honesty, and the performances are similarly fearless, blurring the lines between roots, folk, pop, and soul as they grapple with pain and healing, faith and resilience, connection and identity.

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: The Monkees

Thursday, October 6 at 7:00 PM

Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8 both at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge is back at Joe's Pub on October 6-8 with all of the incredible songs, great performances, irreverent antics, and special guests that you can only find at The Losers Lounge. For one weekend only, and only at Joe's Pub.

Mariachi Herencia de México feat. Lupita Infante

Sunday, October 9 at 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Fresh off their PBS appearance as part of the "White House: Spirit of the Season", which saw Mariachi Herencia de México perform alongside Camila Cabello on December 21st, Mariachi Herencia de México announced their newest project, Cuando México Canta featuring the beautiful Lupita Infante. Cuando México Canta features the Latin GRAMMY-nominated group of young Mexican-American musicians, recognized as the new ambassadors of the mariachi tradition, performing a vibrant tribute to the golden age of Mexican music. Joined by multi-GRAMMY nominated star Lupita Infante, granddaughter of Mexican icon Pedro Infante, Mariachi Herencia de México and Infante honor the legacy they inherited in HEREDOS, a colorful and unforgettable experience of Mexican music and culture.

Habibi Festival 2022 feat. Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda, Firas Zreik, HAT (Hatim Belyamani), Noura Mint Seymali, Yacine Boulares's Night in Tunisia & more

Tuesday through Saturday, October 11-15 at 7:00 PM

Explore the sounds of Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, and more during Habibi Festival, a five-night festival immersing New Yorkers in the music of the living rooms, radios, and dance clubs of the SWANA region. From Marrakech's all-women Chaabi and Houara ensemble Bnat El Houariyat, to the Moorish griot torchbearer Noura Mint Seymali, to the Night in Tunisia supergroup spanning stambeli to hip hop, Habibi Festival has all you need to nurture your spirit and move your feet.

Tuesday, October 11 - Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda / Noura Mint Seymali

Wednesday, October 12 - Bnat El Houariyat / TBA

Thursday, October 13 - Yacine Boulares's Night in Tunisia / Firas Zreik

Friday, October 14 - HAT (Hatim Belyamani) / Yacine Boulares's Night in Tunisia

Saturday, October 15 - Bedouin Burger / Noura Mint Seymali

Dana Lyn: A Point on a Slow Curve CD Release

Tuesday, October 18 at 7:00 PM

Bay Area artist Jay DeFeo had one guideline when she began painting The Rose in 1958: to create "an idea that had a center." Her sole focus for eight years, it bloomed into a 12.7 x 8 foot, one foot-thick mixed-media monument, weighing over a ton. Dana Lyn's A Point on a Slow Curve is inspired by the creation story of The Rose. Scored for four female voices, violin, clarinet, cello, bassoon, vibraphone, upright bass, and drums, it is presented in eight movements, one for each year that DeFeo worked on The Rose, plus a coda entitled "Removal", inspired by the removal of the painting from DeFeo's apartment. Features Patricia Brennan on vibes, Noel Brennan on drums, Mike McGinnis on clarinet, Hank Roberts on cello, Sara Schoenbeck on bassoon, Gary Wang on bass, and the gorgeous singing of Danielle Buonaiuto, Catherine Hedberg, Adrienne Pedrotti, and Elizabeth Merrill.

Wednesday, October 19 at 7:00 PM

Cellists Fred Sherry and Rubin Kodheli present a duo concert with music arranged by Fred Sherry of Béla Bartók, JS Bach, and Elliott Carter with improvisations.

Sophia Cleary: It Gets Worse

Wednesday, October 19 at 9:30 PM

Sophia Cleary's "It Gets Worse" is a triggering-adjacent solo show about the horror of relationships, specifically with oneself. An ex-doula originally hailing from New Jersey as a former goth with a perfect tan, Cleary tells the story of her realization that she is both a comedian and gay, a cursed combination. Musing upon her most formative relationships as a throughline, Cleary shepherds her audience through her innermost fantasies of love, revenge, birth, and transcendence. Side effects may include nausea, bisexuality, and self-awareness.

Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall

Thursday, October 20 at 7:00 PM

Described as "a bright tenor that can easily spring from sonorous depths to the full-bodied top of his impressive range" (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Vuyo Sotashe made his off-Broadway debut in The Public Theater's production of Black Light. Chris Pattishall has established himself as "an expert at using the jazz tradition as a jumping off-point for experimentation" (JazzTimes) and his debut album Zodiac was called "a startling revelation" (The New York Times). Together they make music with a hushed vulnerability, a quiet invocation of community in the midst of turbulent times. In a program that will range from the American masters of Duke Ellington and Nina Simone to South African Xhosa hymns and Stevie Wonder, Sotashe and Pattishall bring the healing power of music to the forefront. This work was commissioned as part of Joe's Pub's New York Voices program. New York Voices is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Machine Dazzle: Treasure

Friday, October 21 at 7:00 PM

In September of 2019, Machine Dazzle premiered his original show, Treasure, at the Guggenheim Museum as a commission by Works and Process. Treasure was a music theater work with original songs and narratives performed by Machine Dazzle. The three sold-out shows also featured a 13-member fashion show, designed by Machine Dazzle. Produced with music director Viva DeConcini, Treasure is a future psyche-sex-adelic synth rock experience with stories about Machine's mother, their relationship, and the legacy she left to him. At the root, Treasure explores how stories, narratives, and beliefs are enforced and reinforced in the home. Undressing layers of his past to make sense of the present, Treasure features stories told and stitched together through song. Now, after almost three years Treasure is having its very own album release party at Joe's Pub. Presented as part of the Vanguard Residency honoring the memory of Barbara Maier Gustern.

Friday, October 21 at 9:30 PM

Singer, musician, and writer Joseph Keckler is known for his expressive voice, bizarrely heroic operatic arias and monologues and songs that "dance between comedy, commentary, and communion."

Noah Britton's Birthday Celebration w/ Stephin Merrit, Jeffrey Lewis, and Joe Pera

Sunday, October 23 at 7:00 PM

Noah Britton is having a BIG birthday party. Special guests singer-songwriter Stephin Merritt (of Magnetic Fields), Jeffrey Lewis, and comedian Joe Pera will perform short sets.

ROUGH TRADE: Musical in Concert

Sunday, October 23 at 9:30 PM

Legendary Canadian Rock group Rough Trade electrified the 80s and 90s with their political sexual genre-busting lyrics and their outrageous androgynous style. Inducted last year into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for their homo-erotic anthem "High School Confidential," their music was the backdrop for activism, queer coming of age, and the synthesis of pop and politics. This new musical is fueled by the height of their 80s sound and tells the true story of lead singer Carole Pope's brother Howie who was an originating member of ACTUP during the 1980s AIDS Pandemic. With music by Carole Pope, arrangements by fellow 80s rocker Rob Preuss, a book by downtown scene queen Kate Rigg, directed by Robert McQueen, and sung by some of Broadway's brightest stars this concert is an introduction to a bold new musical currently in pre-production.

Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The show may seem like it's headed off the rails, but this international star always has control. From cabaret's rich history to pop-culture hits, nothing is off limits for the one-of-a-kind, post-post-modern diva Meow Meow. For an unforgettably steamy evening, settle in with a drink and prepare to be hypnotized, inspired, and slightly terrified as "the chanteuse brilliantly embodies a new kind of performance art." (The New Yorker).

Benjamin Scheuer: Elodie's Mountain

Friday, October 28 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, October 29 at 9:30 PM

Elodie's Mountain is a new solo show from singer-songwriter Benjamin Scheuer, creator/performer of THE LION (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance). One of the finest songwriters of his generation, Scheuer's work "gets to the heart of the matter" (The New York Times). He also "plays guitar like he invented the instrument" (Los Angeles Times). The recipient of the 2021 Kleban Prize for Lyrics.

Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri

Monday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Kiki Dee makes her first USA concert appearance in over 20 years! Known the world over for her mega hits "I've Got The Music In Me" and her #1 duet with Elton John, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." Kiki will be performing these special shows with her musical partner and guitarist Carmelo Luggeri.

Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: A Swingin' Little Christmas

Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Sunday, December 4 at 4:30 PM & 7:00 PM

Jane Lynch is an actress, singer, playwright, and author. She received an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the iconic bully Sue Sylvester on "Glee." She is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night and can be seen on Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with her Emmy Award-winning performance as Sophie Lennon. In 2015, Jane embarked on her live concert tour, SEE JANE SING with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Their holiday album, A Swingin Little Christmas hit Billboard's Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart. In 2018, Jane and Kate premiered their new cabaret show, TWO LOST SOULS at NYC's legendary venue, The Carlyle.

Kate Flannery is best known for her 9 seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC's "The Office" and, more recently, her impressive run on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." Other recent TV appearances include "New Girl," "American Housewife," "Another Period," and "Brooklyn Nine Nine." Kate is currently Jane Lynch's sidekick in her anti-cabaret act, SEE JANE SING having played the Kennedy Center, Joe's Pub, and 30 cities across the country. She also co-stars with Jane in their new cabaret act, TWO LOST SOULS. Her original cult comedy lounge act, the Lampshades regularly plays comedy festivals in and around Hollywood.

Makana

Tuesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM

Makana is a singer, composer, cultural educator, and master of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar. His music combines deep tradition with unbridled innovation to breathe fresh intensity into the timeless sounds of Hawai'i. The New York Times calls him "dazzling." His music has been featured on three GRAMMY-nominated albums, including the soundtrack of the Academy-Award-winning film The Descendants. Guitar Player Magazine ranked him as one of the top 3 guitarists in America, and the Hawai'i Academy of Recording Arts recognized him with the Slack Key Legacy Award. Slack Key is a unique style from the 1800s that simulates three guitars in one, performed in gorgeous tunings that open the guitar to a symphonic sound.

JOE'S PUB, a program of The Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist-including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

