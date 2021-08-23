Jaime Lozano and The Familia Will Celebrate The Hispanic Heritage Month At Feinstein's/54 Below

Jaime Lozano is making his FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW debut with a concert full of immigrant stories and songs written in collaboration with some of the most exciting Latinx musical theatre writers celebrating the Hispanic Heritage Month. Joining Lozano is his "Familia," an all-Latinx/Latino/Latine lineup of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers including Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Javier Ignacio (Company), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), and Marina Pires (On Your Feet!), among others.

Lozano addresses the meaningful theme of the immigrant experience in the United States in songs and stories about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing his native land. A show about diversity, inclusion, and building bridges instead walls.

"It is our responsibility to create shows that tell our stories and celebrate who we are. As immigrants building a new life in a new place, we have learned that coming together as a community is coming HOME," Lozano says.

The concert will feature collaborations with Latinx musical theatre writers Neena Beber, Georgie Castilla, Nancy Cheser, Michael Cooper, Florencia Cuenca, David Davila, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Jaime Lozano, Marina Pires, and Noemi de la Puente.

Joining Lozano on piano will be an also all Latinx band with some of the best musicians in the city: Joel Mateo on drums, Rubén Rodríguez on bass and Jholey Garay on guitar.

Jaime Lozano & The Familia in "Celebrando the Hispanic Heritage Month" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday September 23, 9:45pm. Doors open 9:00pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.