Jackie Theoharis to Return to Don't Tell Mama With QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS

Jackie Theoharis will return to Don't Tell Mama LIVE with her one-woman cabaret, "Quarter-Life Crisis" on Thursday, December 2nd! The show is an evening comprised of songs, love, agony, and celebration of a relatable transition, jam-packed with a few important life lessons, and sprinkled with lots of joy along the way.

"Quarter-Life Crisis" returns to Don't Tell Mama for the 5th time after successful performances at the same wonderful venue. Audiences have described the show as "free therapy", "required reading", and an experience that "made me feel a little less alone in this whole messy, sloppy, confusing and frustrating journey of changing my life".

So, come see what the fuss is all about! Music directed by the amazing Jason Wetzel, the show consists of Broadway classics and contemporary favorites mixed in with stories from her personal transition, ultimately helmed by Saturn's Return. Side effects may include laughter, tears, rage, delight, and reminders that we are all here on this big little planet just figuring it all out - together.

Jackie is a NYC-based actor, singer, teaching artist, and person. She received her BA in Theater Arts and Education at Brandeis University and graduated from The New School for Drama with her MFA in Acting. An award-nominated performer (toot-toot), she has done various productions regionally and around the city. She has also fallen in love with the art of cabaret and recently wrote, directed, produced, and performed her two one-woman shows "The Truth About Greece" and "Quarter-Life Crisis" at Don't Tell Mama. She has recently transitioned into the TV/film world and is a proud member of both SAG-AFTRA and AEA. The holiday season is her favorite time of year, and she truly believes that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. She didn't write that part, but she couldn't be more excited and grateful to be performing this show once more. www.jackietheoharis.com. Instagram: @jackie.theoharis.

"Quarter-Life Crisis" runs approximately 55 minutes. Seating begins at 6:15pm with a 7pm showtime. Tickets are $15 with a 2-drink minimum, CASH ONLY. A food menu is available.

Seating is limited. To make a reservation, please visit https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6462-jackie-theoharis-quarter-life-crisis-12-2-21