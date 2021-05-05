Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jackie Theoharis Returns to Don't Tell Mama With QUARTER LIFE CRISIS, May 14

The show is an evening of songs, love, joy, agony, and celebration of a relatable transition, jam-packed with a few important life lessons.

May. 5, 2021  

After 15 months, Jackie Theoharis will return to Don't Tell Mama LIVE with her one-woman cabaret, "Quarter-Life Crisis" on Friday, May 14th at 9:30pm. The show is an evening of songs, love, agony, and celebration of a relatable transition, jam-packed with a few important life lessons, and sprinkled with lots of joy along the way.

Music directed by Jason Wetzel, the show consists of Broadway classics and contemporary favorites mixed in with stories from her personal transition, ultimately helmed by Saturn's Return. Side Effects Include laughter, tears, rage, delight, and reminders that we are all here on this big little planet just figuring it all out - together.

Jackie is an award-nominated actress originally from Boston. She performed regionally all around New England before moving to NYC to pursue her MFA in Acting at The New School for Drama. She has appeared in various productions around the city, as well as on TV and in short films. "Quarter-Life Crisis" enjoyed a successful run at Don't Tell Mama before the world shut down, and she couldn't be more excited to bring this story back to life.

"Quarter-Life Crisis" runs approximately 55 minutes. Seating begins at 9pm with a 9:30pm showtime. Tickets are $15 with a 2-drink minimum, CASH ONLY.

Seating is limited. To make a reservation, please visit https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5922-jackie-theoharis-quarter-life-crisis.


