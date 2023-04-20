JWM: A Theatrical Company Brings BEING PRESENT: CELEBRATING ALZHEIMER'S & BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH to The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42, in conjunction with JWM: A Theatrical Company, will present BEING PRESENT: CELEBRATING ALZHEIMER'S & BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH, on Thursday, June 8, at 7:00 PM. Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, Being Present reminds us that music has not only the ability to heal but unlock memories. Being Present explores music from the Musical Theatre field spanning over 88 years. From Cole Porter to Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, Lerner & Loewe, and many more, they will perform some of the most well-known music from the field (with a few original arrangements).

A special thanks to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America for being a part of this evening. The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is an American nonprofit organization based in New York City whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure.

The performance features Michael Fisher, Micki Hardenberg, Lawrence Karl, Aubrey Leigh Kirk, Sarah Krempasky, Andrew Mckie, Jarrett Winters Morley, Maranda Rossi, Chandler Sinks, Victoria Walker, and Yining Xie, as well as a 5-piece band.

Live and livestream tickets start at $31.50 and are available until sold out.

Founded in 2020, JWM: A Theatrical Company is an NYC-based entertainment company that produces Musical Theatre events and helps foster the creation of new theatrical works from artists of all backgrounds. JWM: A Theatrical Company was formed in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic as a way to not only provide entertainment during a time when it was hard to access, but promote, protect, and foster the creation of new works as they came into being. Our core values whether it be events or new works have entailed bringing meaningful, accurate, and important stories to the public eye, as well as artistically sound.

JWM: A Theatrical Company Creative Team

Jarrett Winters Morley: Artistic Director

Kaitlyn Trusty: Creative Consultant

Sarah Krempasky: Schedule Coordinator & Stage Manager

Tyler Lowe: Graphic Designer