Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

JWM: A Theatrical Company Brings BEING PRESENT: CELEBRATING ALZHEIMER'S & BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH to The Green Room 42

The event is on Thursday, June 8, at 7:00 PM.

Apr. 20, 2023  

The Green Room 42, in conjunction with JWM: A Theatrical Company, will present BEING PRESENT: CELEBRATING ALZHEIMER'S & BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH, on Thursday, June 8, at 7:00 PM. Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, Being Present reminds us that music has not only the ability to heal but unlock memories. Being Present explores music from the Musical Theatre field spanning over 88 years. From Cole Porter to Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, Lerner & Loewe, and many more, they will perform some of the most well-known music from the field (with a few original arrangements).

A special thanks to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America for being a part of this evening. The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is an American nonprofit organization based in New York City whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure.

The performance features Michael Fisher, Micki Hardenberg, Lawrence Karl, Aubrey Leigh Kirk, Sarah Krempasky, Andrew Mckie, Jarrett Winters Morley, Maranda Rossi, Chandler Sinks, Victoria Walker, and Yining Xie, as well as a 5-piece band.

Live and livestream tickets start at $31.50 and are available until sold out. These can be found at Click Here.

Founded in 2020, JWM: A Theatrical Company is an NYC-based entertainment company that produces Musical Theatre events and helps foster the creation of new theatrical works from artists of all backgrounds. JWM: A Theatrical Company was formed in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic as a way to not only provide entertainment during a time when it was hard to access, but promote, protect, and foster the creation of new works as they came into being. Our core values whether it be events or new works have entailed bringing meaningful, accurate, and important stories to the public eye, as well as artistically sound.

JWM: A Theatrical Company Creative Team

Jarrett Winters Morley: Artistic Director

Kaitlyn Trusty: Creative Consultant

Sarah Krempasky: Schedule Coordinator & Stage Manager

Tyler Lowe: Graphic Designer




THE MIDNIGHT THEATRE FOLLIES Premieres At The Midnight Theatre Friday, April 28 Photo
THE MIDNIGHT THEATRE FOLLIES Premieres At The Midnight Theatre Friday, April 28
Inspired by the exquisite state-of-the-art deco Midnight Theatre, and the storied history of NYC cabarets and revues, The Midnight Follies welcomes all (21+) for a night of glamorous burlesque, scintillating circus, laugh out loud comedy, marvelous music, miraculous magic & vaudeville variety.
Casey Borghesi To Host Benefit Concert For The ACLUs Drag Defense Fund Photo
Casey Borghesi To Host Benefit Concert For The ACLU's Drag Defense Fund
New York singer Casey Borghesi is headlining a benefit concert to raise money for the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund on May 16, 2023 at Bar Nine.
Christine Andreas Worth A ROAD Trip To The Carlyle Photo
Christine Andreas Worth A ROAD Trip To The Carlyle
Christine Andreas has one of the finest of Broadway voices, an instrument with a huge expressive range capable of belting to the rafters and pliable enough to sing the gentlest lullaby.
Isaac Mizrahi to Return to 54 Below in August Photo
Isaac Mizrahi to Return to 54 Below in August
54 BELOW will welcome back entertainment icon Isaac Mizrahi on August 3 – 6 at 7:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Casey Borghesi To Host Benefit Concert For The ACLU's Drag Defense FundCasey Borghesi To Host Benefit Concert For The ACLU's Drag Defense Fund
April 19, 2023

New York singer Casey Borghesi is headlining a benefit concert to raise money for the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund on May 16, 2023 at Bar Nine.
Isaac Mizrahi to Return to 54 Below in AugustIsaac Mizrahi to Return to 54 Below in August
April 19, 2023

54 BELOW will welcome back entertainment icon Isaac Mizrahi on August 3 – 6 at 7:00pm.
Brittney Johnson to Make Solo Concert Debut at Birdland in MayBrittney Johnson to Make Solo Concert Debut at Birdland in May
April 19, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the New York solo concert debut of Brittney Johnson – who made history as the first Black actress to play “Glinda” in Broadway’s Wicked – on Monday, May 1 at 7:00 PM.
Lexi Lawson, Brennyn Lark, and Michael Lee Brown Join BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT at The Green Room 42Lexi Lawson, Brennyn Lark, and Michael Lee Brown Join BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT at The Green Room 42
April 19, 2023

The Green Room 42 presents the New York debut of the music of 'Beethoven: Live in Concert' on May 15th at 9:30pm.
Jewelle Blackman Brings 'Tomorrow Is My Turn' To 54 BelowJewelle Blackman Brings 'Tomorrow Is My Turn' To 54 Below
April 19, 2023

After a sold-out 54 Below solo debut, Jewelle Blackman, Persephone in the hit musical Hadestown on Broadway, returns to the stage with a new show! Join Jewelle Blackman in a celebration of torch songs from yesterday, today, and tomorrow, with special guests Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Vanessa Sears (New York, New York) & DeMone Seraphin (Ragtime, Rent).
share