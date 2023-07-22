JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY, Stella Katherine Cole, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit Click Here for more information.

JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY, FEAT. WILLIAM MICHALS, JAY AUBREY JONES, & MORE! – JULY 24 AT 7:00 PM

Join us at 54 as we celebrate Jerry Orbach, the beloved performer who started out Off-Broadway in The Threepenny Opera and The Fantasticks, then went on to become a leading man in such Broadway shows as Carnival, Promises, Promises, Chicago, and 42nd Street before beginning a brilliant final chapter in his career that included work in films and, of course, his iconic television role of Lt. Lennie Briscoe in “Law & Order.”

Our cast is headed by Broadway veterans William Michals (Parade, South Pacific, etc.) and Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), along with rising star Nikita Burshteyn (Romeo & Bernadette, Bernstein on Broadway at 54 Below). Special guests for the evening will be Steven Brinberg, aka “Simply Barbra;” two of Jerry Orbach's stage co-stars: Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street) and Brenda Vaccaro (who appeared with Jerry in the one-performance, 1967 Broadway flop The Natural Look); and Jerry's sons, Chris Orbach and Tony Orbach. Our show is conceived and directed by Michael Portantiere, with Matthew Martin Ward as musical director/pianist.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN – JULY 24 AT 9:30 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles—whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been — is just that chance for all to embody those “roles come true,” and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber

Musical direction by Drew Wutke

Produced by Jen Sandler

Featuring Skye Alyssa Friedman, Andrew Kober, Melanie La Barrie, Johanna Moise, Jake Pedersen, John Rapson, Phil Sloves, and DeLaney Westfall.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STELLA KATHERINE COLE HAS STANDARDS!– JULY 25 AT 7:00 PM

Back by popular demand after her sold out April performance! Join us for Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards! This unique young singer/actress is a throwback to another era; everything about her — her voice, her personality — glows with the burnished shine of timeless quality. It's no wonder that she has a natural affinity for the songs of the Great American Songbook. More importantly, she has the talent to sing them like they were written for her!

Buoyed by a social media following of over 600,000 fans, Stella has already made her debut at New York City's legendary Town Hall, toured with the internationally famous Postmodern Jukebox, and has performed her show, Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards, in front of sold-out audiences in a tour of the Midwest. In addition, she currently has a performance on YouTube that has gone viral, having been seen, so far, by nearly 3 million people. Finally, Stella has performed in a string of high profile shows at 54 Below, before making her sold out solo debut at the club with her Standards show last winter. She is thrilled to be returning to her New York home to perform this show again!

Stella's show is music directed by John Fischer and produced & directed by NYC impresario Scott Siegel.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TIKTOK TAKES BROADWAY, FEAT. JULIA RIEW & MORE! – JULY 25 AT 9:30PM

Don't swipe up yet! Joshua Turchin, Katherine Lynn-Rose, and their ensemble of viral composers and performers are proud to bring their celebration of all things TikTok to 54 Below!

Produced by viral TikTokers and performers Joshua Turchin and Katherine Lynn-Rose, TikTok Takes Broadway provides an electrifying performance on some of TikTok's most viral original musical scores, taking you inside the creative process with some exciting special guests. Featuring brand-new musicals, songwriting challenges, Lin-Manuel impressions, and rapid-fire medleys all with attention-grabbing, showstopping performances that will leave you refusing to swipe up. This is one unforgettable evening you won't want to miss!

Featuring Alexa Chalnick, RJ Christian, Cara Rose DiPietro, Erica Faye, August Greenwood, Mia Cherise Hall, Max Heitmann, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Noah Manumaleuga, Nalah Aiden Palmer, Brenna Patzer, Julia Riew, Neal Rosenthal, Sushi Soucy, and Joshua Turchin.

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

The band will include AJ Kostromina on drums and Dave D'aranjo on bass.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEE ROY REAMS: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! – JULY 26 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams presents Uncensored! For Adults Only! Featuring past encounters of the intimate kind…

With Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Fasten your seatbelts! Here is the X-rated Lee Roy Reams as you've never seen him before – growing up, dressing up, coming out, breaking barriers & awakening to his own sexuality, on & off-stage. The Tony Award-nominated star of Broadway's legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He was also the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage Aux Folles, Victor/ Victoria, and The Producers. But who is this man behind Duane, Dolly, Billy, Will, Henry, Albin, Toddy, Lumiere, and Roger DeBris? Come find out in this brand-new show at 54 Below!

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES 2000S MUSICALS, FEAT. HENRY PLATT & MORE! – JULY 26 AT 9:30PM

Take an evening to log out of MySpace, put down your Nintendo DS, and leave your iPod at home as 54 Below celebrates musicals from the new millennium! Thomas E. Carley and friends present a night of modern classics like you've never heard them before. You can expect to hear songs from hit 2000-2009 shows like Next to Normal, Spring Awakening, Wicked, Hairspray, and more. You might be in for a treat as some songs may be done in fun, new ways as well as mashups! Make sure to bring your BFFs because this is a show that you won't want to miss! Produced by Thomas E. Carley, with music direction by James Stryska.

Special guests include Harley Barton, Hannah Bonnet, and Ashley Morton.

Featuring Dillon Drozdz, Taylor Lloyd, Kendall Morgan, Santana Ortiz, Henry Platt, Moana Poyer, and Alyssa Wray.

Joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass, Shane Corwin on drums, Tonie Nguyen on guitar, and James Stryska on keys.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DEMI LOVATO – JULY 27 AT 7:00 PM

Demi Lovato will not appear at this performance.

From Disney Channel star to rock icon, Demi Lovato's music has “Fixed Our Hearts.” At 54 Sings Demi Lovato, you'll hear all of your favorite Demi hits, from Camp Rock to her newer album, Dancing With the Devil. Produced and directed by Kali Clougherty, with assistant production by Madison Chaitoff, this show is “Cool for the Summer” – you won't want to miss it! Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali, Elana Cantor, Jen Chia, Kali Clougherty, Kate Coffey, Tessa Lynn Coleman, Ashley DiLorenzo, Cara Rose DiPietro, Morgan Dudley, Aaliyana Garcia, Carissa Gaugran, Kayla Jordan Jacobs, GraceAnn Kontak, Weston LeCrone, Tori Jade Lopez, Rachel Marie, Jacqueline Mate, Dariana Mullen, Julianne Roberts, Molly Russo, Skyler Sajewski, Jenna San Antonio, and Alyssa Wray.

Joined by Hera Andre-Bergman on guitar, Maryn Czaj on bass, and Zachary Prall on drums.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRANSCENDENT: ARTEMIS WHEELOCK AND THEIR ALL-STAR TRANS ENSEMBLE – JULY 27 AT 9:30 PM

Artemis Wheelock and their All Star Trans Ensemble are proud to bring their celebration of the trans and queer identity to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Olivia Martin, TRANScendent is an evening of cabaret-style performances featuring the songs of Stephen Sondheim, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, and many others. Get ready to be dazzled by the talent of these remarkable performers. We invite you to join us in uplifting trans voices (altos, sopranos, and all!). You won't want to miss this unforgettable night of trans excellence and empowerment!

Featuring Qween Jean, Sasha Manxetti, and Artemis Wheelock.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRED BARTON BROADWAY BAND – JULY 28 AT 7:00 PM

Fred Barton's Broadway Band returns at long last with the best of the Golden Age of Broadway! It's a simple formula: great band, great songs, great singers! Fred's guest stars perform Golden Age show music as it was always meant to be heard: with a first-rate band, consisting of Broadway's best pit musicians, playing Fred's arrangements which have electrified audiences from Carnegie Hall to international symphony halls and on countless CDs. Fred most recently arranged and orchestrated the title song from Cabaret for the Marilyn Maye concert with the New York Pops. If you love Classic Broadway, you'll want to join Fred Barton and his troupe!

Featuring Elena Bennett and Karen Murphy.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES CURVY QUEENS – JULY 28 AT 9:30 PM

In a society that still has antiquated views on body size, it's time for those who are Big, Blonde, and Beautiful to finally take the spotlight. 54 Below Celebrates Curvy Queens highlights curvaceous and body positive queens of Broadway, pop, and film. We're tackling the careers of many of our favorite curvy queens with some of their greatest hits! J. Giachetti, Sami Blake, and Abby Rose Morris are so happy to be partnering with The Broadway Body Positivity Project, bringing killer plus size performers of all diverse backgrounds to the party!

Featuring Marisa Albano, Heather Baisley, Sami Blake, Kelsey Brown, Mayah Lourdes Burke, J. Giachetti, Sunny Goia, Louis Josephson, Stephanie Lexis, Abby Rose Morris, Kimmi Neuschulz, Lanna Russell, Tyler Spedale, Jasmine Williams, and Shannon Wright.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEXA XIOUFARIDOU MOSTER & FRIENDS – JULY 29 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Having recently completed the acclaimed run of Sing Street and the first national tour of Pretty Woman, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster is humbled to make her solo concert and New York City debut at 54 Below.

Joining forces with beloved Broadway actors and friends, Alexa will take you on a heartfelt journey through song, inviting laughter and nostalgia as she shares her personal story. With an extraordinary range of musical styles that encompasses Broadway hits, pop anthems, jazz standards, country music, opera, and even songs from the cherished cover band she once shared with her father, this evening promises to showcase Alexa's vocal prowess in a truly unforgettable experience.

Featuring Dee Roscioli, Courtnee Carter, Remy Laifer, and Carson Stewart.

Joined by Skylar Fortgang, Michael Lepore, Gian Perez, and Andrea Yohe.

Produced by Evan Schild, with music direction by Andrea Yohe. Directed by Lennart Nielsen.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME VI: A CELEBRATION OF FEMALE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITERS – JULY 29 AT 9:30PM

After five hit editions, the sixth volume of Women of the Wings comes to 54 Below! Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Featuring Amy Andrews, Brooklyn Bacca, Maryanne Burr, Cole Carley, Natalie Choo, Riley Cohen, Jordan Eagle, Yael Karoly, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Isabella Ray, Julie Richardson, Julia Riew, Alana Schmidt, Katherine Shore, David Socolar, Pablo Torres, Michaela Tramuta, Stephanie Turci, and Aléna Watters.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Andrea Yohe.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. JAVIER IGNACIO, RAMONA MALLORY, & MORE! – JULY 30 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Special guests include Javier Ignacio and Ramona Mallory.

Featuring Marquee Five, Javier Garcia, Rob Maitner, Julie Reyburn, and Courter Simmons.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ASHER MULDOON: TRUNK SONGS, FEAT. NICHOLAS BARASCH & MORE! – JULY 30 AT 9:30PM

“Mr. Muldoon has clearly been an astute student of musical theater, and while his score carries echoes of masters like Stephen Sondheim, it never dissolves into the derivative. That Mr. Muldoon has created a buoyantly engaging musical from seemingly intractable material would be impressive at any age, but coming from someone who's just 23 it seems almost miraculous.” Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal

Composer/performer and Dear Evan Hansen alum Asher Muldoon makes his 54 Below solo debut with Trunk Songs! Fresh off this summer's world premiere off-Broadway production of his musical The Butcher Boy, Muldoon shares his as yet unheard catalogue of songs which have not (or haven't yet) made their way to the stage. These songs run the gamut from standalone pop tunes to musical theater ballads, each imbued with Muldoon's trademark wit. With a couple special surprise guests, this will be an evening of laughs and music you won't want to miss.

Featuring Nicholas Barasch, Sammy Grob, BT Hayes, Noah Kieserman, Danielle Koenig, Kiki Lemieux, Gabriela Veciana, and Maria Wirries.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

LEE ROY REAMS: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! Jul 26 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

ALEXA XIOUFARIDOU MOSTER & FRIENDS Jul 29 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. JAVIER IGNACIO, RAMONA MALLORY, & MORE! Jul 30 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

