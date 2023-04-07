JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40th ANNIVERSARY SHOW Comes To 54 Below This June

54 BELOW presents Jeff Harnar & Alex Rybeck: OUR 40th ANNIVERSARY SHOW on Tuesday June 13th, 2023 at 7pm. Harnar and Rybeck made their cabaret debuts together at Palsson's Supper Club (now The Triad) on June 13th, 1983. To mark their 40 year musical milestone they make their duo debut at 54 Below with this show comprised of favorite music and memories from over the years.

They will draw from their critically acclaimed shows such as The 1959 Broadway Songbook, Carried Away: Jeff Harnar sings Comden and Green, Because of You: Fifties Gold and Sammy Cahn All the Way. Among the additional songwriters to be included are Cole Porter, Jule Styne, Carolyn Leigh, Dorothy Fields, Charles Aznavour, Burton Lane and... Alex Rybeck.

Singer Jeff Harnar and music director Alex Rybeck are multi-award winning artists whose critically-acclaimed shows have taken them around the country, to London, Paris, Oslo and New York to venues such as the Algonquin Hotel's Oak Room, Birdland, The Laurie Beechman Theater and Carnegie Recital Hall. Together they've recorded four solo albums for Harnar, with their fifth due this year, A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar sings Cy Coleman (PS Classics).

Jeff and Alex will be joined onstage by Steve Doyle on bass and Ray Marchica on drums. The show is directed by Sara Louise Lazarus, who has directed nine of the Harnar & Rybeck signature theme shows.

Of their 35th Reunion show, The New York Arts Review gave them a five stars, "Miss them at your own peril" review. Booking tickets soon is encouraged as VIP and Ringside seating is already sold out.

Jeff Harnar & Alex Rybeck: OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday June 13th, 2023. There is a cover charge of $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Jeff Harnar is an award-winning cabaret, concert, recording artist and director. He was honored with two MAC Awards in 2023, taking home Best Major Recording Artist and Celebrity Artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. Jeff's televised PBS concerts include The 1959 Broadway Songbook with Music Director Alex Rybeck and Live From NJPAC American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim co-starring KT Sullivan. As a performer Jeff has won multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards and The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. In 2022, PS Classics released Jeff's critically acclaimed I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words with a twenty piece orchestra conducted by jazz virtuoso Jon Weber. Last year Jeff was named the Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree and was the recipient of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Mabel Mercer Award. His sixth solo album, A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar sings Cy Coleman will be released later this year. Please visit www.jeffharnar.com.

Alex Rybeck is a music director, composer, arranger and pianist, best known for his work in concerts and cabarets, on recordings, and in the theater. Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along (directed by Hal Prince), Grand Hotel (directed by Tommy Tune), and others. Among the many artists he has worked with are such legends as George Abbott, Roberta Peters, Marni Nixon, Eartha Kitt, The McGuire Sisters, Julie Wilson, and Kitty Carlisle Hart. He has also enjoyed meaningful collaborations with Faith Prince, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway, Jane Olivor, Melissa Errico, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Jeff Harnar, Donna McKechnie, Jason Graae, Lee Roy Reams, Tovah Feldshuh, Rita Gardner, Roslyn Kind, Amanda McBroom, and many, many others. His original song "What a Funny Boy He Is" was recorded by the late Nancy LaMott. He has received numerous awards and honors (MAC, Bistro, Nightlife, Billboard, and BroadwayWorld) as music director and songwriter.

