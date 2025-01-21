News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Iris Bahr Returns With Solo Show For One Night Only

The show returns to NYC for one night only February 15th at 7 pm at Under St. Marks Theatre.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
Iris Bahr Returns With Solo Show For One Night Only Image
From award-winning performer Iris Bahr (Curb your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Friends, DAI (enough)) comes the world premiere of Stories From the Brink, a wild, touching and hilariously poignant journey through Ms. Bahr's near death adventures, from her fragmented childhood in the Bronx to her time in Israel, Asia, South America and back to Tel Aviv, now taking care of her mother with dementia and where on October 7th things come full circle. It is a true tale of adventure, escape, thrills and terrors and evolution through perpetual movement.

As always, Bahr masterfully combines humor, pathos and masterful storytelling to take the audience on a journey that is funny, heartbreaking and life-affirming all at once.

Winner of the Montreal "Frankie" Storytelling Award. Previous accolades for Ms. Bahr include a Lucille Lortel Award for DAI (enough), 2 Drama Desk nominations and a Helen Hayes Award nomination.

The show returns to NYC for one night only February 15th at 7 pm at Under St. Marks Theatre 94 St. Marks Place NY, NY 10009. Tickets are $25.



