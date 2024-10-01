Interview: Sam Harris Is Stronger Than Ever in BEYOND THE RAINBOW at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum recording artist Sam Harris is back at 54 Below with a more personal, intimate show than ever before. The singer, known for his decades of work on Broadway and beyond, lost his voice for nearly three years and feared he might never recover. However now, with plenty of resilience, and some encouragement from Patti LuPone herself, he is back stronger than ever with his first solo cabaret show since that harrowing experience.

On Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2, both at 7 pm, he will perform a new show titled Beyond the Rainbow, a nod to his legendary rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which put him on the map at age 22, dazzling 25 million viewers a week for the entire premiere season of “Star Search,” the groundbreaking show that preceded “American Idol” and “The Voice.” “Star Search” launched Harris’ astounding career which spans Broadway, television, records, and concerts.

Beyond the Rainbow features Harris’ singular, definitive interpretations of Broadway, pop, and standards by everyone from Sondheim to U2 and Kander & Ebb to Gaga and many more, along with his hilarious, self-effacing, and topical wit. The show is Music Directed by Michael Orland. If you’re in New York City, you can catch Harris performing live at Broadway’s Supper Club in Midtown Manhattan. However, if you’re out of town, fear not: the November 1st performance will also be livestreamed.

Harris is a Broadway icon, having received Tony®, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for his work in Cy Coleman’s The Life, a Drama League Award and Drama Desk nomination for his role in Tommy Tune’s Grease, and in Mel Brooks’ The Producers, as well as acclaim for Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hair, Pippin, The Jazz Singer, and The First Wives Club. His one-man shows include the smash-hits Hard Copy, Different Hats, SAM., and the autobiographical HAM: A Musical Memoir, based on his best-selling book HAM: Slices of a Life, which triumphantly played New York and Los Angeles.

Below, read a conversation where Harris opens up about the journey of losing and regaining his voice and how that led to Beyond the Rainbow.

You’re returning to the stage at 54 Below after nearly three years of vocal issues. What happened?

I’m doing great now, but oh my God, it was rough. I had a series of hemorrhages that led to vocal surgery. I was recovering and then got Covid, and after, I had what was diagnosed as Covid Related Vocal Dysphonia, which basically was like my vocal cords had a stroke! I couldn’t find a pitch or tone. It was so scary. My voice is something that I’ve taken for granted all these years. And on top of my cords being paralyzed, I was paralyzed by fear. The idea of being on stage was so frightening that I didn’t know if I could sing or would even want to sing again.

What turned it around?

Well - Patti LuPone turned it around. She knew about my vocal and psychological issues, and we were having a conversation about how debilitating fear can be. And she said to me, “Sam, screw your courage to the sticking place. Face your fear head on and put it in its proper place.” And I went to the piano and I sang for the first time in over a year. And, well, it wasn’t half bad. And I called Michael Orland, a brilliant musical director, and said, “Can we get together and see where I am?” And it was like something broke through. I sang! And I enjoyed myself. It was a life-changing moment. Michael has been a sane and creative voice in all of this. It was just the right people at the right time with the right words. And this was just last May!!

And now? How does it feel to be singing again?

Not only is my voice back but the joy is back. I’ve titled the new show “Beyond the Rainbow” – a nod to my rendition of “Over the Rainbow” – and it’s very personal to me. It’s, well… beyond where I was. And I’m here now.

What was it like synthesizing your experience with losing your voice into this show?

It’s actually made me better. A more confident, grounded performer. It feels more effortless. I think, for many years, I had this underlying need to prove something - afraid that I wouldn’t meet the expectations of my audience. That I would be a disappointment. And now I don’t feel that anymore. I mean, I’ve always had some stage fright, I always get nervous, but I don’t think that’s unhealthy if it’s channeled into energy. But I’m no longer crippled by it. I’ve been in this business since I was fifteen years old! That’s a long time. And these years obviously bring so much more to the table with a deeper understanding of pretty much, well, everything. This experience has actually been a blessing. I guess obstacles can become blessings when you overcome them.

You're covering a pretty wide range of music genres in your show. What was the process of creating the show?

I love love love writing and structuring a show. I try to create a theatrical experience and go places that aren’t necessarily expected. This is not a set list. It’s a definitive arc of fun, humor, introspection, and I hope, poignancy. When I go to the theatre or someone’s act, I want to experience a gamut of emotions. I want to laugh and cry and think. So that’s what I try to create in my own work. I like to take a song we think we know and give it a new perspective. My favorite thing is when someone says, “I never really heard that lyric before.” I do many types of genres because it’s about the story the songs tell and that includes all types of music. Bottom line – I’m a storyteller. That’s our job, as artists, I think.

You live in Los Angeles now. Do you miss New York?

With all of my heart. It’s my people, it’s my history, it’s the only place I’ve ever really felt at home. That’s why bringing this show to New York means so much to me. Yes, my husband and I have a son to raise, but trust me – I’m gonna be back on the Broadway boards before you know it! In the meantime, I can’t say enough about how great it feels to be doing this show there.

Thanks for chatting with me at Broadway World.

Are you kidding? You’re my go to. Actually, I don’t have to go to you. I get your newsletter every day! You guys are amazing!

Tickets to the November 1 and November 2 performances of Beyond the Rainbow at 7 pm are available on 54 Below’s website. Check back soon for details on how to reserve tickets for the November 1 livestream.

Learn more about Sam Harris and where to follow him on social media on his website at www.samharris.com

