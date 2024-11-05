Interview: Ashley Pezzotti on JLCO's BEBOP REVOLUTION at Jazz At Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Friday, November 8 and Saturday November 9, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will be continuing their 2024-25 season with Bebop Revolution,an immersive experience into the vibrant world of jazz. The evening will showcase new, energetic big band arrangements from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and feature the world premiere of Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned piece Everything Changes, composed by JLCO trombonist Vincent Gardner. Gardner’s ‘bebopera’ Everything Changes featuring guest vocalist Ashley Pezzotti is in three movements -- telling the story of the music and its impact, as well as paying tribute to three of the masters that taught Dizzy Gillespie about Afro-Latin music; Alberto Socarras, Mario Bauza, and Chano Pozo.

Additionally, Jazz at Lincoln Center is honoring the historic relationship between art and jazz during these two shows. The sounds and rhythms of jazz have been a source of inspiration for visual artists of the 20th century including the iconic American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who was greatly influenced by bebop. A projection of Basquiat’s jazz-inspired paintings and a new poster illustrating his Untitled (Stardust) (1983), an homage to Charlie Parker, will be on view in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Atrium on November 8-9, presented with the participation of Larry Gagosian.

Tickets to the event are available on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s website.

Below, read a conversation with singer Ashley Pezzotti about the upcoming shows this weekend.

What are you most looking forward to about doing this upcoming show with the JLCO?

It's always a joy to perform with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. There are so many brilliant writers in the orchestra and Vincent Gardner is no exception. I've had the pleasure of singing his arrangements in the past, and this show is special to me because it is the debut of his original work. I'm most excited to finally hear everything come together since I've only heard what it sounds like with the practice recordings up until now. It's always a special moment when you get to hear what's on the page coming to life for the first time.

As a jazz singer, how does it feel to be part of the world premiere of Everything Changes?

It is an immense honor and privilege to sing in the world premiere of this wonderful music. I've dedicated a lot of time immersing myself in the language of bebop and improvisation (and it's still ongoing!), and to be trusted with this music is a huge honor that I do not take lightly. I remember a time not too long ago when I didn't even know what bebop was or how to scat sing, so to be recognized for my ability to scat and to be selected for this premiere is a dream come true!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

For anyone interested, I'm releasing an original holiday song called "Snowbird" this month. I debuted it with the JLCO with Wynton Marsalis last year on the Big Band Holidays tour. Marcus Printup wrote a lovely arrangement as well as plays on it! The song is about escaping the cold for the winter and it will be out on all streaming platforms very soon.

For more information on the November 8 and 9 shows, visit Jazz at Lincoln Center’s website.

Explore the rest of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2024-25 season here.

Comments