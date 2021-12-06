Institute For American Musical Theatre Creators To Unveil New Original Work JUST RUNNING LATE

New York's new musical theater writing program, the Institute for American Musical Theatre Creators, will present an evening of original student-written songs from the Fall of 2021 in their upcoming cabaret "Just Running Late" at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 W. 42nd St., on December 9th at 6:30pm.

The evening, produced in conjunction with Telsey casting director Peter Dunn and hosted by Jake McKenna, will feature guest performances by Broadway veteran Julie Schmidt and New York performer/songwriter Taylor Pearlstein. Program director Sam Carner along with Derek Gregor and composition teacher Zina Goldrich (of Goldrich & Heisler) will also share original material.

IAMT Creators is a full-time two-year post-graduate program in musical theater writing, located within the Institute for American Musical Theatre in Washington Heights and fostering instruction by some of musical theater's most respected working professionals. This cabaret, which marks the end of IAMT Creators' first term, will feature songs written during the semester by students Patrick Swailles Caldwell, Chloe Geller, Hayley Goldenberg, Ben Greiner, Canaan Harris, Nia Joy Harvey, Jacob Iglitzin, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Alex Ngo, Dusty Sanders, and Lillia Woodbury. The songs will be sung by students at IAMT's performance program.

IAMT founder Andrew Drost said, "We have piloted an exciting and completely unique collaboration between musical theater writing and performance programs, and we are thrilled to share the fruits of some of that work."

Sam Carner (of Carner & Gregor), IAMT Creators' director added, "I have been astounded by our students' ability to explore the bounds of the musical theater form while simultaneously developing their craft. They have created work that is surprising, witty, moving, and well worth sharing in this end-of-term celebration."

Tickets for "Just Running Late" are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10914919