I WANNA ROCK Comes to The Green Room 42

The show is on Sunday November 3rd, at 9:30pm.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
Russell & Rose is back and ready to rock your world. I Wanna Rock is a night at the rock opera, songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent, Chess, and more. Don't miss out on the night that blows the roof off The Green Room 42!

Featuring: Jennifer Brett, Juan Castro, Paige Eva Cilluffo, Nicole Eve Goldstein, Victoria Heppard, Walter Higginbotham, Darren Lorenzo, Jonah Mendoza, Mason Olshavsky, Elora Von Rosch, Ava Diane Tyson, Gideon McManus, Agustina Casella, Livvie Hirshfield, Cameron Mark Russell (prod.), and Erin Kennedy (MD).

The show is on Sunday November 3rd, at 9:30pm.  Livestream tickets available.




