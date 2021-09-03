Hyuna Park Trio, Ben Paterson Quartet and More Announced at Birdland Jazz in September

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater has announced its upcoming jazz programming, running September 6 through September 19.

In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers. There are no exceptions.

September 6 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Hyuna Park Trio

Award-winning pianist Hyuna Park is known for blending her traditional Korean roots with the vibrant New York jazz tradition. The Hyuna Park Trio features an extension of the artist's voice alongside bassist Elias Bailey and drummer Jay Sawyer. At Birdland, Park will delve into some of her favorite jazz standards as well as original material from her debut album Her Morning Waltz. The Hyuna Park Trio will also be joined by a few guest performers for this show.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 7-11 (Tuesday - Saturday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

7-time GRAMMY Award-winning composer, bandleader, and pianist Arturo O'Farrill has fulfilled what he calls "a lifelong dream" with his signing to Blue Note Records and the September 24 release of his label debut ...dreaming in lions... The album finds O'Farrill leading the colorful 10-piece assemblage The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble through a vibrant set that presents two multi-movement suites he conceived in collaboration with Malpaso Dance Company of Cuba: "Despedida," a meditation on farewells, and "Dreaming in Lions," inspired by Ernest Hemingway's novel The Old Man and the Sea.

$40 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 8 (Wednesday) 5:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

September 8 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Ben Paterson Quartet

Pianist Ben Paterson has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young pianists on the scene today, garnering international acclaim for his superb musicianship and engaging performances. Originally from Philadelphia, Ben studied both classical and jazz music before moving to the great city of Chicago, absorbing the unique blend of Jazz and Blues that can only be found in the Windy City. Now based in New York, Ben is poised to bring his unique talents and style to a wider audience, performing regularly at top notch venues around town, and at clubs and festivals around the world.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 9 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Hila Kulik Group

Award-winning pianist and composer Hila Kulik is one of the most active performers on the New York contemporary jazz scene. A graduate of the prestigious Jerusalem Academy, and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College, Kulik has shared the stage and recorded with who's who of jazz greats including Noa Nini, Antonio Hart, Donald Harrison. Cyrille Aim?-e, Pauline Jean and more. At Birdland, Kulik will be joined by trumpeter Wayne Tucker, bassist Tamir Shmerling and drummer Dani Danor.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 10 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 12 (Sunday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Steve Feifke Big Band

Recognized by GRAMMY.com as one of six big band composers pushing the format forwards and heralded a "masterful pianist" by JAZZIZ Magazine, award-winning Yamaha Performing Artist, bandleader and composer Steven Feifke is one of the most in-demand artists of his generation. A two-time semi-finalist in the Thelonious Monk Jazz Piano Competition, Feifke has been featured on stages around the world alongside premiere artists including Steve Tyrell, Randy Brecker, Chad LB and Veronica Swift, with an impressive performance history at internationally recognized venues and festivals. International tours across Europe, Africa and Asia along with an extensive discography of over 30 albums all before turning 30 have established Feifke's name as a global presence in jazz. This Spring, Feifke released his debut album Kinetic to worldwide acclaim.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum





September 12 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 14-18 (Tuesday - Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club



Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart

Pianist and bandleader William James "Count" Basie was and still is an American institution that personifies the grandeur and excellence of Jazz. The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, today directed by Scotty Barnhart, has won every respected jazz poll in the world at least once, won 19 Grammy Awards, performed for kings, queens, and other world royalty, appeared in several movies, television shows, at every major jazz festival and major concert hall in the world. Jazz greats like Lester Young, Billie Holiday, Frank Foster, Thad Jones, Sonny Payne, and more became international stars once they began working with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra. This great 18-member orchestra is still continuing the excellent history started by Basie of stomping and shouting the blues, as well as refining those musical particulars that allow for the deepest and most moving of swing. Special guest Carmen Bradford joins for this spectacular week-long engagement.

$40 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 15 (Wednesday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater



Michael Wolff Trio

The Birdland Theater is pleased to welcome back the Michael Wolff Trio. The award-winning pianist, known for an impressive and eclectic career that has spanned five decades, released his latest recording Live at Vitellos on March 19th, 2021 with Sunnyside Records. Surfacing a decade after its recording at the iconic Los Angeles jazz club in 2011, Live at Vitellos captures a stirring snapshot of a stunning live performance that instantly transports listeners to a night of musical magic and intrigue over the course of seven spellbinding tracks.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 17 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 19 (Sunday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra

After years of performing with and writing for numerous jazz big bands, Pete McGuinness finally decided to realize his life-long dream and front a large jazz ensemble of his own. The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra was formed in 2006 and immediately began performing in NYC area jazz clubs. It features all of the various aspects of Pete's musicianship - as a trombonist, composer/arranger, and jazz vocalist. Pete's music for the band is a reflection of all the many great jazz writers he has loved and been influenced by throughout his life, including composer/arrangers Bill Holman, Bob Brookmeyer, and the late Thad Jones, as well as contemporaries John Fedchock and Maria Schneider, creating a sound that is uniquely his own.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 19 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



$30 + $10 food/drink minimum