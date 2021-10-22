Halloween Fun Is Coming Up Next Week At Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

OCT 25-26 & OCT 28-NOV 1 AT 7:00 PM & OCT 27 AT 8:30PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Her recent streaming show at Feinstein's/54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling the evening "a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro" (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over "in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable" (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$100 cover charge. $135-$160 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MUSICAL IN CONCERT: NOSTALGIA NIGHT

OCTOBER 26 AT 9:45 PM

Join us for a concert presentation of Nostalgia Night, a new musical with book by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz and music and lyrics by Matthew McCollum, directed by John Simpkins.

Welcome to EnVideon - an underage, 80s themed dance club. Wanna dance? Photo booth? Get hypnotized? It's a neon assault where friendships last way beyond high school and everyone leaves happy. Go do that thing you always wanted to do. Say that thing you're afraid to say. Finally, finally feel like you. So Laughlin High School Class of 2021 - Who do you want to be? We won't judge...promise. Nostalgia Night was commissioned by the New Musicals Initiative at Penn State Musical Theatre.

Featuring Jack Bowman, Aidan Cole, Amanda Drewes, Jasmine Forsberg, Elexa Hanner, Darron Hayes, Will Jewett, Tommi Lock, Ariana Notartomaso, Briana Ryan, Caitlin Stebelman, and Kate Wild.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

HALLOWEEKEND KICKOFF AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

OCTOBER 28 AT 9:45 PM

Join us in Broadway's favorite haunted basement as we kick off the first real Halloween weekend of the roaring '20s.

Have you ever wanted to celebrate spooky season with all of your Broadway besties? Well now's your chance! Don't miss it... or else.

Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Michael Judson Berry, Leanna Concepcion, Tyler Conroy, Mia Gerachis, Sarah James, Natalie Jane, Phoebe Koyabe, Jake Levy, Henry Platt, MiMi Scardulla, Murphy Taylor Smith, Maria Wirries, Alyssa Wray, and Jordan Yampolsky.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Molly Heller.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

OCTOBER 29 AT 9:45 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring Christina Bianco, Molly Bremer, Ben Jones, Emily Larger, Gabrielle Stravelli, and more stars to be announced!

$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra

OCTOBER 30 AT 9:45 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below. And now, for the first time in 18 months, we are able to bring it back!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Produced and written by Scott Siegel. Hosted and directed by Scott Siege, with musical direction and piano by Ross Patterson.

Featuring Jeremy Benton, Willie Demyan, Ben Jones, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Michael Winther.

$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS

OCTOBER 31 AT 7:00 PM

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods...

Back for an eighth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl... There are Giants in the Sky at Feinstein's/54 Below when host Phil Geoffrey Bond (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret's spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood's creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That's Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something's eerie in the night air: it's The Last Midnight. The perfect way to end your Halloween celebrations - or perhaps start them! City on Fire! ... He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter...

Featuring special guest Sarah Rice, the original Johanna in Sweeney Todd, and Victoria Cook, Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Marquee Five, Rob Maitner, Julie Reyburn, Lucia Spina, and Forest VanDyke.

Hosted by Rob Maitner, with music direction by John Fischer.

Joined by Jerry DeVore (bass) and Jonathan Russell (violin).

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR-

OCTOBER 31 AT 9:45 PM

Everybody hail to the Pumpkin Song! Join us on the spookiest night of the year for The Nightmare Before Christmas: Halloween Spooktacular. Featuring your favorite songs from the film, the evening will include performances by some of New York City's most exciting performers. Expect treats, a few tricks, and a Halloween night to remember. Or is it... Christmas? Hard to say. Boo!

Produced by April Lavalle.

Featuring: Treshelle Edmond, Liam Forde, Jared Goldsmith, Dickie Hearts, Jim Hogan, Sky Lakota-Lynch, JJ Maley, Alexandra Nader, Rocky Paterra, Dave Resultan, Will Roland, J'Kobe Wallace, and Eleri Ward.

Music direction by Brian Fitzsousa.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining froom staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download our Safety Plan, click here.