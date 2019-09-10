Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Returns To The Duplex With HALLOWEEN FREAK SHOW

The Duplex, NYC's historic cabaret theater, presents Guilty Pleasures Cabaret in their fourth annual "Halloween Freak Show" on Friday October 25th and Saturday October 26th. This sexy song and dance variety show takes on a spooky circus-themed vibe for the Halloween season in NYC's West Village - the heart of the Halloween celebrations. Alongside the fishnet-clad dancers who do everything from contort and tap dance, the show features brilliant emcee and host Jackson Sturkey, hilarious drag queen Jes'She, and the supreme musical talents of Annie Ester, Julia Goretsky, and Vincent Ester.

The October cast features ten of the company's members: Bridget Bose, Melissa Buriak, Melissa Cammarata, Annie Ester, Vincent Ester, Julia Goretsky, Katarina Lott, Andrea Palesh, Jesse Wintermute, and Yuanhao Zhang.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret in "Halloween Freak Show" plays The Duplex (61 Christopher Street) October 25th and 26th at 9PM. Pre-sale tickets are $20, $25 at the door plus a two-drink minimum. Must be 21+ to enter. Tickets and information are available at www.theduplex.com.

NYC's Premier Song and Dance Variety Show features high-energy synchronized dancing, live singing courtesy of female vocal group - The Sirens, and cheeky comedy. Produced and directed by a female team, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. This production can be described as an extravaganza in which "Great Gatsby meets Mad Men meets Video Vixens." Guilty Pleasures Cabaret was founded in 2014 by six friends in New York City who wanted to produce a show that highlighted both their performing and creative talents. Inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their guilty performing pleasures, the show was born - thus earning their name "Guilty Pleasures Cabaret." The ladies debuted their show in Manhattan on the Upper West Side at a neighborhood bar, and after nine months, moved downtown where they sold out monthly shows at the renowned Duplex Cabaret Theater. The ladies have since made The Duplex their performing home, with guest appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below, Cutting Room, DROM, The Triad, The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret, Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver. In the spring of 2017, the group began performing internationally with performances in San Pedro, Belize and Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, GPC founded the female vocal group - The Sirens, who seamlessly blend retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theatre stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. For more information, please visit www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com

Although The Duplex looks like a quiet West Village corner home, there's a raucous world of great cabaret behind its French doors. Opened in the '50s in its original location across the street, The Duplex moved to its current digs in the '80s and is touted as the city's oldest cabaret theatre where the likes of Joan Rivers and Woody Allen tested out their early work. Enjoy an entire evening of Broadway-quality entertainment without the long lines or overpriced tickets. The centerpiece in the downstairs piano bar is undoubtedly the black baby grand piano, played nightly. For patrons with the courage to take center stage, the piano bar hosts impromptu open-mic sessions for singers during the week after 9pm and a comedy open-mic on Wednesdays from 7-9pm. Upstairs at The Duplex will provide you with that NYC lounge feel, and late night weekly and monthly parties now reminiscent 0f the West Village of the past.

www.theduplex.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You