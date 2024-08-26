GOTTA SING WITH KENNETH GARTMAN Comes to the Green Room 42 Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present “Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” on Wednesday, September 11th at 9:30 pm. Host and Music Director Kenneth Gartman shines a light on some of NYC’s best musical theatre talent each month in a new cabaret series - Gotta Sing. You may have seen these top notch performers at a Regional Theatre, Off-Broadway or on Broadway, but now you get to see them up close and personal as solo artists sharing a variety of musical styles connected to their own personal stories as solo artists.

Featuring: Lindsay Andrews, Topher J Babb, Matthew Davies, Zoe Fox, Em Hadick, John Michael Peterson, Ian Underhill, Jill-Christine Wiley and Kenneth Gartman

“Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” plays at The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, September 11th at 9:30 pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.GottaSingKGNYC.com and at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Kenneth Gartman (Host and Music Director) is a New York City based Singer, Pianist, Vocal Coach, Music Director, Director and Producer. As an actor and singer Gartman toured with the Broadway national tour of “The Music Man”, internationally on the Live BBC Broadcast of “Simply Sondheim”, and throughout Ireland in “A New York Songbook: Way Off Broadway”. He released his debut solo album “We Need a Little Christmas” in 2020. As a Music Director his passion is new musical theatre works, concerts and cabarets - Inner Voices III: Arlington (Off-Broadway); Madame Clicquot (Studio Cast Recording and upcoming production); The White City, Broadcast and The ToyMaker (Eugene O’Neill National Music Theatre Conference); Numerous readings, cast recordings, demos, cabaret workshops, cabaret shows, benefits, awards presentations and concerts. KennethGartman.com @kenneth_gartman

Lindsay Andrews is so excited to be singing with Kenneth publicly for the first time! She is originally from Buffalo, NY and received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Rider University. She is currently a jazz singer around Midtown Manhattan with Tea Around Town. Some of her favorite roles that she's played include Susan (Tick Tick Boom), Natalie (All Shook Up), and Sara Jane Moore (Assassins). Much love to her friends and family for always supporting her! Instagram: @LindsayAndr3ws lindsaycandrews.com

Topher J Babb is so grateful to be making their Gotta Sing debut! Favorite credits include: Jelly's Last Jam (New York City Center), Kinky Boots (Off-Broadway), Pretty Woman (1st National Tour), Hairspray, On Your Feet!, The Wedding Singer, Holiday Inn (Regional) and "Encore!" (Streaming on Disney+). Dream your life, live your dream! xx instagram: @topherjfabb

Matthew Davies is elated to be joining Kenneth Gartman for Gotta Sing! Last year Matthew released his debut album Not Standard from the Green Room 42. He’d love if you gave it a listen. Select credits include Nat’l tours: Finding Neverland, R&H Cinderella. Regional: MUNY, Arena Stage and MTW. @matthewddavies

Zoe Fox (she/her) is happy to be making her Gotta Sing debut! Some previous credits include: Grease (Fulton Theatre), Robin Hood (Fulton Theatre), Into the Woods (Roxy Regional), and Much Ado About Nothing (Penn Shakes). Much love to her family, and thanks to Kenneth for this opportunity! @zozo_fox www.zoe-fox.com

Em Hadick (they/them) is thrilled to be singing with Kenneth Gartman! National Tour: Pretty Woman: The Musical (Swing, Dance Captain). Selected Regional: A Christmas Carol(Geva Theatre), The Spitfire Grill, Marvelous Wonderettes (Meadow Brook Theatre), Into The Woods (Flint Repertory Theatre). As always, endless love and thanks to family, friends, and TPG. For Koopie. @emhadick

John Michael Peterson - credits include Cinderella (National Tour), South Pacific (Goodspeed Opera House), Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamboat, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (The MUNY), Cinderella (Paper Mill Playhouse), Cabaret (The Old Globe), and Newsies, Mamma Mia, Oliver, Fiddler on the Roof (Pioneer Theatre Company). Thank you Kenneth for this opportunity! @thejohnpeterson

Ian Underhill (He/Him) is a 23 year old college graduate from Virginia. Recent credits include Syd Norman’s Pourhouse (Norwegian Cruise Lines), Rock of Ages (Firehouse Center for the Arts), and Creedence Clearwater Revival (Florida Studio Theatre). He would also like to thank his friends, family, and his cat, Callie. @ian__underhill

Jill-Christine Wiley (she/her) is thrilled to be back in NYC, making her Greenroom 42 Debut with Gotta Sing! Recent credits include: Maria in The Sound of Music Global Tour, in which her final bow marked her 600th performance after previously portraying the role on the National Tour. Other fav credits: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Carousel (Carrie Pipperidge), and Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Ariel)….and most importantly, being Lillie’s Dog Mom! Much thanks to Kenneth, Greenroom42, and my people, you know who you are! @jilljcw “Just happy to be here!”

