Feinstein's/54 Below Presents THE SONGS OF ANDREW R. BUTLER

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Songs of Andrew R. Butler as part their performance series New Writers at 54! New Writers at 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices

Andrew R. Butler, creator/star of the Lortel Award-winning Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future, Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, and four-time Drama Desk nominee makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in an evening of tunes from his unconventional songbook. Expect a rollicking night of barn-burners and bluegrass ballads from Butler's Floridian gator shows, Southern Gothics, and bunny murder mysteries- manifested with the help of his swamp-rock band and special guests from Broadway and beyond, including Brittain Ashford (Great Comet of 1812), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), and original Rags Parkland cast members Stacey Sargeant, Debbie Tjong, Rick Burkhardt, and Tony Jarvis. Butler's shows are as funny as they are touching- using absurdity and humor (and humanoid robots) to fill us up with the heart of the human experience.

Andrew R. Butler plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 16th, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Andrew R. Butler is a composer, writer, and performer based in Brooklyn, NY and hailing from the Florida Panhandle. His sci-fi folk musical Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future (Ars Nova) won the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical, made the New York Times' list of the Best Theater of 2018, and was nominated for a Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical and 9 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical, Book, Lyrics, and Music. For his performance in the show, Andrew was also nominated for Lortel and Drama Desk Awards. In 2018 he received The Jonathan Larson Grant for emerging musical theater makers. Andrew's other works include co-music/lyrics for Jaclyn Backhaus' Folk Wandering (Pipeline Theater Co.), On The Rocks Theater Co.'s Edelweiss (Dixon Place), and with playwright Andrew Farmer: Finn The Fearless, BLESSING, Edward Tulane, and American Cryptids (Joe's Pub). Andrew's work has been developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Yale Institute for Music Theatre, The Civilians, Ars Nova, Dixon Place, Fresh Ground Pepper, American Music Theatre Project, and the Polyphone Festival. Andrew holds a BFA from NYU's Experimental Theater Wing. www.andrewrbutler.com





