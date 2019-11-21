Feinstein's/54 Below Presents First-Time Ever NYC Concert Event Featuring the Songs From TAKING MY TURN

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents a first-time ever NYC concert event featuring the songs from Taking My Turn!

The score from the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning musical will be celebrated in what's sure to be an extraordinary and memorable evening. The concert will feature Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, Chicago), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), George Dvorsky (Scarlet Pimpernel, Passion), Nina Hennessey (Cats, Dreamgirls), Sally Mayes (She Loves Me, Closer Than Ever), Alan Wager (Beauty and the Beast), Andre Ward (Escape To Margaritaville, Rock of Ages), and Karen Ziemba (Bullets Over Broadway, Chicago).

David Alpert will be directing, with Music Direction by Jason Wetzel. The event was conceived by the show's composer Gary William Friedman, and Stevie Holland.

Taking My Turn in Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 9, at 7PM. There is a $40-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/taking-my-turn-in-concert/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT TAKING MY TURN

Taking My Turn is the award-winning, critically acclaimed musical with lyrics by Will Holt, music by Gary William Friedman, and adaptation/original direction by Robert H. Livingston, the same team that collaborated on the hit show The Me Nobody Knows.

Taking My Turn was one of the first musicals to deal head-on in an unfiltered manner with the accumulation of life's milestones - in other words, aging. The spoken words were collected from interviews with people "in their prime"," which became the basis for the non-linear book. The rich, contemporary score was exuberantly sung by an amazing cast of Broadway and recording veterans including Margaret Whiting, Cissy Houston, Marni Nixon, and Tiger Haynes.

Taking My Turn opened Off-Broadway in 1983 and won the 1984 Outer Critic's Circle Award for Best Lyrics/Music and a Drama Desk nomination for Best Musical. It was subsequently presented on the PBS Great Performance Series.





