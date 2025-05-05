Feinstein's to Present a Murder Mystery Night and More in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Feinstein's will feature a Murder Mystery Night, a comedy night, an evening of magic, and ESQUE, a sensational burlesque show this May!

The first of these shows is on Friday, May 16. MURDER MYSTERY NIGHT: MIDNIGHT AT THE MASQUERADE. Be part of "whodunnit" and uncover clues and solve the mystery.

The rustle of silks and feathers under muted conversation was probably the last thing heard by the tragically and unexpectedly deceased at the Billionaires' Club Annual Masquerade Ball. With a mystery under each feathery façade, unmasking the killer may be quite a challenge. It's up to you to determine which partygoer is guilty, bring this crime to justice, and save the party!

Attend the ball and help get this soiree back on track by trading clues with your guests, gathering information, and solving the crime before the masked menace gets away! Evening wear, ball gowns, Venetian masks, suits, and tuxes are what to wear to this high class night of masks and murder. Get ready for a glamorous evening of mystery, intrigue, and murder at this masquerade ball murder mystery party!Join us for an unforgettable evening as The MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY takes over FEINSTEIN'S at Hotel Carmichael! Immerse yourself in a thrilling experience where you become part of the mystery. As you savor a delicious dinner, you'll dive into an intriguing story filled with twists and turns. Everyone gets to play a role—become a detective, a suspect, or perhaps even be found guilty of the crime! Gather your friends, sharpen your wits, and prepare to uncover clues as you work together to solve the mystery of 'whodunnit.' This is more than just a meal; it's an interactive adventure you won't want to miss!

Then, on Thursday, May 29 Feinstein's presents NOW THAT'S FUNNY - Comedy Night. This show, for ages 18 and over, is hosted by Susana Rodriquez with Kaley Horton and headliner Jeanie Doogan. The show features these great comedians from Chicago. Join us for a night of laughs, drinks, stories and more laughs.

Jeanie Doogan – headliner - started her career at the tender age of five when she quickly learned that as the youngest of eight children she needed a hook if she ever wanted to be fed, bathed, or have her existence acknowledged in any way. Failing miserably at tap dancing, Irish dancing, gymnastics, and academics, she carved out her comedy niche with kick-ass knock-knock jokes and soon rose to fame at the family dinner table! Since her kitchen table debut, Jeanie has entertained audiences at colleges, casinos, and corporate events, and is a regular at venues such as Zanies Comedy Clubs, The Laugh Factory, and The Comedy Bar. She was highlighted in Chicago Parents' Magazine's Four of Chicago's Funniest: Stand Up Parents and was featured on Team CoCo's House All Star Showcase, and Nick Jr.'s Moms' Night Out debut stand up special. Jeanie has set herself apart with her quick observations and no-apology take on teaching, parenthood, and American culture. Her sharp wit draws on her experiences growing up on the South side of Chicago and 20 years as a public school teacher to deliver comedy that reaches audiences of all walks of life.

Kayley Horton – feature comedienne - is a larger-than-life comedian whose bombastic personality enraptured audiences everywhere. Her audacious sense of humor and sharp wit make her comedy an enthralling experience for everyone. She performs all over the Midwest and regularly frequents clubs like The Laugh Factory, Second City, and Zanies. The Laugh Factory, Second City, and Zanies.

Susana Rodriguez – host - is a Mexican/American comic who bases most of her comedy on her not looking Mexican and her strict church upbringing. In her short time as a comedian she has had the privilege of performing at the Laugh Factory, Hobart Art Theater, Center for Performing Arts, Vittum Theater, Mikey O Show, and Patti Vazquez and friends. She's opened/hosted for Bret Ernst and Pat Tomasulo. Along with being a comedian she enjoys producing national acts and Chicagoland Stand-up Comedy at Hobart art theater in addition to producing Chicagoland Comedy on the Course at Orchard Valley Golf Course.

The month finishes up with two more great shows. On Friday, May 30, is THE MAGIC OF DAVID RANALLI. Fun for all ages, this is a one-of-a-kind magic show that will take you into the world of mystery, wonder, and surprise.

Prepare to be amazed by David Ranalli, an extraordinary magician whose mind-bending illusions, captivating stage presence, and unique style will leave you spellbound. This is not just a performance—it's a mesmerizing journey into the world of mystery, wonder, and surprise.

Each trick is carefully crafted to dazzle and delight, combining elements of sleight of hand, mentalism, and grand illusions that are unlike anything you've ever seen. David brings a fresh, innovative twist to classic magic, making each moment feel unpredictable and magical. From intimate close-up tricks to grand illusions that defy logic, David's show is designed to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

This one-of-a-kind show isn't just about watching—it's about participating. David invites his audience into the magic, creating an interactive experience that makes every performance unique. Whether you're a lifelong fan of magic or seeing it for the first time, this show will leave you wondering how it was all possible.

Finally, with two shows on Saturday, May 31 – the first at 7 pm and the second at 10 pm prepare to Step into a world of glam, glitter, and dazzling decadence with ESQUE, a sensational burlesque show. This sultry, high-energy performance blends the art of striptease with captivating choreography, and a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour.

The show features a cast of talented performers who bring both classic burlesque tradition and bold, contemporary twists to the stage. With its luxurious setting at FEINSTEIN'S, known for its intimate ambiance and world-class entertainment, ESQUE promises an unforgettable experience for lovers of provocative artistry and bold, thrilling performances. The cast includes Alexa Abbot, Kelvin Burzon, Cynthia Collins, Johnnie Ray Taylor, Emmaline Tolley, Jill Kelley Howe, Deb Wims and Carol Worcel.

Whether you're a connoisseur of burlesque or a newcomer to the scene, ESQUE will leave you mesmerized, immersed in a celebration of beauty, confidence, and creativity. Indulge in an evening of seductive charm and cheeky fun, all set against the chic backdrop of one of Indianapolis' most iconic venues. ESQUE is where elegance meets allure, and every performance is a showstopper.

