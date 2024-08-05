Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – August 5 to August 11, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including jazz, gospel, a RENT reunion and a cabaret competition.

Tonight, Mon. August 5 @ 9 pm

Jim Caruso'S CAST PARTY at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: A long-running cabaret open mic where anyone might drop in!

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the Birdland stage every Monday night since 1993. Cast Party is an extreme open mic and hilariously impromptu variety show that allows the crowd to rub elbows with show biz superstars and up-and-comers, and even take a turn at the grand piano! The performers are backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, and under the watchful eye of Jim Caruso, serve up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

Price: Tickets start at $24.91 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Tues. August 6-10 @ 7 pm

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A reunion featuring some of the original cast members of If/Then

In this special 10-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

Price: Tickets start at $111.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tues. August 6 @ 7 pm

MAMA’S NEXT BIG ACT! at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A competition showcasing some of the best and brightest up and coming voices in cabaret

Legendary theater district nightspot Don't Tell Mama presents the seventh annual Mama's Next BIG Act! - an 8-week competition that mixes styles and genres. Voted by the audience and a cavalcade of celebrity judges, the contest invites solo, duo and group acts in the following categories: music, drag, burlesque, and variety.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Weds. August 7 @ 7 pm

Tony Bennett: A TRIBUTE at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: An evening featuring plenty of songs from The Great American Songbook that Tony Bennett infused with his signature style

Nelson Aspen and Allyson Briggs have a new tribute show to the great Tony Bennett who passed away last July 21 at the age of 96. In 2012, after meeting the legendary crooner a few times around Manhattan, Aspen was invited to Bennett's home overlooking Central Park to do a TV segment on his impressive work as a painter. The two spent several hours together, leaving Aspen forever dazzled by not only the star's talents, but insight, humility and hospitality.

(Read a Q&A with Aspen about the show.)

Price: Tickets start at $21.75 + $4.82 in fees for side / back seating. There is no food or drink minimum.

Thurs. August 8 @ 7 pm

THE BENNETT & BARTON SONG SALON at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of Golden Age music with plenty of surprise drop-ins!

Bennett & Barton will perform from their vast repertoire encompassing Hollywood, Broadway, and the Golden Age of swing. They’ll be joined, as always, by some of New York’s brightest stars who typically drop in to hear the show, and contribute to it with some songs of their own. Come join in the fun!

Price: There is no cover. There is a $20 food or beverage minimum.

Sun. August 11 @ 1 pm

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY, FEAT. Gabriel Ebert! at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A no-holds-barred brunch featuring the music of Cole Porter.

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

(Read a Q&A with DeLaria about this edition of Brunch Is Gay.)

Price: Tickets start at $40 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sun. August 11 @ 6 pm

SUSAN CAROL at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of superb gospel singing

Each generation has that one voice that will always be synonymous with its sound… Grammy Award winner Susan Carol possesses that voice. This Ft. Worth, TX native is the epitome of her gospel roots. Being raised in church, the root of everything she writes and sings is from a place of pure love. At an early age, her poetic gift emerged and became the therapy that soothed her soul amidst life’s adversities and its blessings. That gift gave birth to the purity of her pen – a pen that now soothes our souls through her authentic lyrics, a tranquilizing tone and a voice that lays splendidly atop of poetic mastery.

Price: Tickets are $30 plus fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Sun. August 11 @ 5 + 7:30 pm

CHUCK ISRAEL'S 88TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

What: A celebration of jazz legend Chuck Israel featuring vocals by Catherine Russell

Charles H. Israels is an American jazz composer, arranger, and bassist who is best known for his work with the Bill Evans Trio. He has also worked with Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman, Coleman Hawkins, Stan Getz, Herbie Hancock, J. J. Johnson, John Coltrane, and Judy Collins. Watch him play to celebrate his birthday at Dizzy’s featuring renowned jazz singer Catherine Russell.

Price: Tickets start at $20 for student tickets; $45 for non-students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Comments