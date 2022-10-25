Fairlee Twins to Return to The Green Room 42 With THE EVEN BETTER SHOW in December

Identical twin performers Matthew Fairlee and Ian Fairlee will return to The Green Room 42 on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9:30 p.m. with THE EVEN BETTER SHOW, a follow-up to their 2019 cabaret, THE VERY GOOD SHOW. Fueled by a COVID sabbatical, the Fairlee twins say they are ready to sing, serenade, swoon and be all-around stars in a show that is even better than ever.

Backed by a full band, the Fairlees will present an evening of pop and musical theatre songs providing their heartfelt takes on coming of age in NYC, finding love, and surviving a pandemic - all seasoned with their own brand of twin comedic styling.

Their fans know that the Fairlees began their careers in the unforgettable role of "Baby Lost on the Subway" in a beloved episode of "The Nanny", but they are best known for their roles together off-Broadway in THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE. Both have also appeared separately off-Broadway, on the high seas and in regional theatres across the country.

THE EVEN BETTER SHOW is written and produced by Ian Fairlee and Matthew Fairlee, with music direction by Nick Wilders. The show plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave - 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9:30 p.m. In-person and livestream tickets are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Natives of Southern California and veteran performers since infancy, Ian Fairlee and Matthew Fairlee have earned critical raves both individually and together. Lou Bernard of The Lock Haven Express once wrote, "Much of the show is simply stolen by [Matthew] Fairlee, who displays an amazing versatility as he works his way through each scene." April Olsen of Up and Coming Weekly (Fayetteville, NC) once wrote, "Quite frankly, [Ian] Fairlee stole the show with his energy." And Jacquelyn Claire of stagebiz.com once wrote "Real life twins Ian and Matthew Fairlee enlivened the stage with their antics and seemed to be lit from inside with an infectious joy."

Ian Fairlee is an NYC-based equity actor, pianist, and voiceover artist. He made a name for himself in various productions of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET as Jerry Lee Lewis, but most recently was featured as the narrator for the Smithsonian Channel documentary "Beyond Stonewall". Other credits include Johnny in AMERICAN IDIOT, as well as the off-Broadway production of THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE alongside his real-life twin brother Matthew Fairlee. He is beyond ecstatic to be back at the Green Room 42 after THE VERY GOOD SHOW, his successful cabaret performance with Matt back in 2019.

Matthew Fairlee is a NYC-based equity actor, singer, and dancer. Matthew was most recently seen as Jinx in Theatre Raleigh's production of FOREVER PLAID, directed by Stephanie Pope. Prior to this, he sailed the Caribbean for nearly 6 months playing Franz in NCL's closing cast of ROCK OF AGES. Other credits include the national tour of JUNIE B.... (TWUSA), the off-Broadway production of THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE (starring opposite real-life twin brother Ian Fairlee) and various summerstock seasons in the tri-state area. Matthew is back at Green Room after a successful cabaret, THE VERY GOOD SHOW, alongside Ian in 2019.

For more about the Fairlee twins, follow @fairleetwins, @ianfairlee, or @matthewfairlee on Instagram, or visit www.ianfairlee.com and www.matthewfairlee.com.

ABOUT THE VENUE:

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. Address: 570 Tenth Ave - 4th Floor inside YOTEL.

Photo credit: Patrick Donovan Studios