FRIGID New York & Odd Salon to Present ODDMENTS NYC At Parkside Lounge

FRIGID New York and Odd Salon will present Oddments NYC, curated by Co-Producer Greg Taubman. The bi-monthly show will take place at Parkside Lounge on Thursday, December 19 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm). Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at The performance will run approximately 2 hours.

Odd Salon NYC's annual Oddments show is always a peculiar potpourri of perfectly ponderous and preposterous tales from the annals art, history, adventure, and SCIENCE! Stories that don't always fit in that year's themes but we think worth sharing nonetheless!

Speakers and Stories include: The Real-Life Dr. Frankenstein: Johann Konrad Dippel's Accursed Legacy with Odd Salon Fellow Leonard Apeltsin; Freaky Fridays and Skipped Floors: How 13 Got Cancelled with New Speaker Carolyn Wise; Uncommon Grounds: The Extraordinary Life of Coffee Magnate with Elisabeth Samson with Odd Salon Fellow Theresa Handwerk; Jazz As Religion - The Story of Saint John Coltrane with Odd Salon Fellow Sarah Judd; Sex Spoons and Strip Culture: The Oneida Community with Odd Salon Fellow Matthew Codner; and Carter The Great and His Weird Wonderful Show with Co-Producer Christian Cagigal.

