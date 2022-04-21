Erich Bergen, Onyie Nwachukwu, and More Will Join Jed Resnick at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jed Resnick: FINALLY on Thursday, May 19 at 9:30pm.

Finally back at Feinstein's/54 Below, Jed Resnick returns with a delightful new show featuring songs, stories, and special guests - both human and puppet! Jed has delighted audiences in Avenue Q, Rent, and the Pulitzer-Prize-winning Fairview, and is thrilled to take the solo stage again with his signature humor and warmth. With music director Brian Nash at the keys, he will take you on an uplifting journey on, off, and below Broadway.

Joining Jed are Erich Bergen, the beloved star of CBS's "Madam Secretary," Waitress on Broadway, and the film Jersey Boys, as well as the delicious vocals of Onyie Nwachukwu (Oratorio for Living Things, Daddy), Allison Posner (Volleygirls, Magnificent Seven), and Jason Jacoby (Avenue Q).

The evening is produced by Erica Rotstein, with music supervision and arrangements by Brian Nash.

Jed Resnick: FINALLY plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 19, 2022 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and there is a $25 food and drink minimum. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.54Below.com. Please note that after 4pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Jed Resnick appeared on Broadway in Avenue Q and on the National Tour of Rent. He created the role of Mack in the Pulitzer-Prize winning Fairview by Jackie Sibblies-Drury at Soho Rep. He has performed regionally at Berkeley Rep, Actors Theater of Louisville, Weston Playhouse, Williamstown Theater Festival, and Peterborough Players. In New York, he has performed at TFANA, Ars Nova, NYMF, NY Fringe, and all your favorite cabaret venues. Film/Web: "She's Marrying Steve," "Drama Queenz."

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins