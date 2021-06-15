Emily Skinner to Present A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Emily Skinner in A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND on July 29th - July 31st at 7PM.

Ready to have a really good time again? Join this Tony-nominated Broadway badass for a joyful, empowering, funny, musical evening. Fun will be had!

Emily Skinner in A BROAD WITH A BROAD BROAD MIND plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 29, July 30 and July 31 at 7PM. There is a $50-$95 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Emily Skinner



Ms. Skinner has unequivocally established herself as one of Broadway's most engaging and versatile performers.

She recently appeared on Broadway as Georgia Holt, Cher's Mother in The Cher Show.

In the fall 2017 Broadway season, she had the honor of being directed by Hal Prince in his new show Prince of Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club, where she was nominated for an Outer Critic's Circle Award. She was also seen that that same year Off-Broadway in Transport Group's much lauded revival of Picnic (she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance).

She appeared previously on Broadway starring in the acclaimed musical Billy Elliot. Handpicked by Oscar-winning director Stephen Daldry, she was the very first American selected to play the role of Billy's dance teacher Mrs. Wilkinson and received a Broadway World Award for her performance. Emily was nominated for a Tony Award (along with Alice Ripley) and received a Drama League Award for her performance as Daisy Hilton in the brilliant but short-lived Side Show.

Her other Broadway credits include JEKYLL & HYDE, James Joyce'S THE DEAD (opposite Christopher Walken), THE FULL MONTY and DINNER AT EIGHT (Outer Critics Circle nomination).

She has appeared in numerous productions around the country, headlined with symphonies around the world, and her many recordings can be found on Amazon.com and iTunes.