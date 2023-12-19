Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Elvira Tortora Stars In THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER At Don't Tell Mama

Featuring songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and more!

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Following four sold out performances in 2023, two dates have been added in 2024 for Elvira Tortora's solo debut, The Bookmaker's Daughter: Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 PM and Thursday, February 1 at 7:00 PM at Don't Tell Mama.

The Bookmaker's Daughter

Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 PM (doors open at 7:15 PM)

Thursday, February 1 at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:15 PM)

 

ELVIRA TORTORA - Vocals

Gregory Toroian - Musical Director

Lina Koutrakos - Director

 

Don't Tell Mama

343 W 46th St, NYC

$20 cover (MAC MEMBERS $15 COVER) + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

Food menu available. CASH ONLY. No credit cards.

 

Elvira Tortora makes her highly anticipated nightclub debut with The Bookmaker's Daughter, the story of her childhood as the daughter of a bookie living and raising a family in Brooklyn where nothing was unusual… Tortora tells her story through the songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and more songs from the soundtrack of the 60s to today. Featuring musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, the show is directed by Lina Koutrakos.

 

Tortora returned to her first love, musical theatre, after a 23-year career at Jones New York. A new-found devotion to the study of acting and improv led to various roles in independent films and eventually to voice teacher Celeste Simone. After Simone encouraged Tortora to enroll in the cabaret workshops of Lina Koutrakos, she found her calling: Telling her own stories. And this lady has a story to tell!


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

