Drew Gasparini, Krysta Rodriguez, and More Set For Feinstein's/54 Below This Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

I COULD USE A DRINK: THE SONGS OF Drew Gasparini RE-RELEASE PARTY, FEAT. Alex Brightman, Kacie Sheik, Alex Wyse, AND MORE!, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

Composer Drew Gasparini returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on Sept 9 for his annual back-to-school party to celebrate the re-release of his beloved album, I Could Use A Drink.

Released in 2013 by Broadway Records and produced by Charlie Rosen, I Could Use A Drink introduced many Gasparini standards and best-sellers, including "If I Had You," "Valley High," and "A Little Bit." This concert will be a rare opportunity to hear the original vocalists from the album perform these songs again, live!

Join us for an evening of nostalgia and greatest hits, coupled with classic Gasparini bacchanalia.

Drew Gasparini is committed to forging a new sound at the intersection of theatre and pop, and to nurturing the next generation of artists. He is currently developing a number of new musicals including It's Kind of a Funny Story and The Whipping Boy with Alex Brightman, Night Shift, The Drum Bridge with Brandon Ellis, and other titles he wishes he could tell you about but cannot yet.

Featuring: Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Brenna Coogan (Island Song), Blake Daniel (Spring Awakening), Anoop Desai ("American Idol"), Chloe Gasparini (Saint Adeline), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), F. Michael Haynie (Wicked), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Andrew Kober (Beautiful), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Raymond Lee (Aladdin), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Alexis Myles, Renee Rapp (Mean Girls), Morgan Reilly, Heath Saunders (Great Comet), Kacie Sheik (Hair), Rachel Skalka (Once Upon a Time in the Berkshires), Gabriel Violett ("The Voice"), Natalie Weiss ("Breaking Down The Riffs"), Keith White (A Bronx Tale), Keaton Whittaker (A Little Night Music) and Alex Wyse (Waitress, Spring Awakening).

$30-$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Krysta Rodriguez makes her long-awaited Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Join us as Krysta presents a brand new concert exploring career highlights from her time in Broadway shows including Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations. There will also be other favorite songs and surprises, in this evening featuring many special guests and accompanied by music director Ben Rauhala.

Featuring on Tue, Sep 10: Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening, Jagged Little Pill), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "Smash") and Joe Iconis (Be More Chill).

Featuring on Wed, Sep 11: Megan McGinnis (Come From Away, Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast) and Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "Smash").

Featuring on Thu, Sep 12: Jelani Alladin (Hercules, Frozen) and Adam Josef Levy (Waitress, Dave).

Featuring on Fri, Sep 13: Adam Josef Levy (Waitress, Dave) and Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "Smash").

Featuring on Sat, Sep 14: Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "Smash") and Joe Iconis (Be More Chill).

Rodriguez is set to star as Megara in the Public Works presentation of Hercules, the upcoming musical adaptation of the Disney animated film at The Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in Central Park this summer. She was most recently seen playing Anita at the National Symphony production of West Side Story at The Kennedy Center and was seen starring in Theresa Rebeck's newest play What We're Up Against Off-Broadway opposite Skyler Astin. On television, Rodriguez is best known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's "Smash" as fan-favorite Ana Vargas. Rodriguez was a standout in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line, in which the Hollywood Reporter singled her out as the "Broadway pro whose delivery is so powerful she easily fills the cavernous Bowl, leading the cast to a cathartic crescendo." Other television credits include the NBC series "Trial & Error" opposite John Lithgow and recurring roles on "Quantico," "Younger," "Chasing Life," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Married," and "Gossip Girl."

$50-$60 cover charge. $75 VIP Seating. $95-$100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, SEPTEMBER 10 & 14 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featuring: Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Jeanine Bruen (Broadway by the Year), Paul Kropfl (When the Lights Go on Again), Albert Nelthropp (The Broadway Ballyhoo), and more!

$35-55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Alexander Sage Oyen is bringing a new evening of original songs and a wild crew to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage! With over 5 million streams on Spotify, Oyen's blend of rock, pop, emo, and theatre music is sure to make a headbanger out of you. The concert will be directed by Austin Regan (Head Over Heels) and will feature a roster of Broadway performers singing their hearts out into the void... or at least you. Does that make any sense? Join us on September 11th at 9:30pm to find out!

Featuring: Ben Fankhauser (The Flamingo Kid, Beautiful), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Allie Trimm

(The Evolution of Mann, Bye Bye Birdie), Max Crumm (Disaster!, Grease!), S.P. Monahan (Aunt Jack), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Michael McCorry Rose (Anastasia, Gentlemen's Guide), Kamryn Harris, Jack Bowman, Mikayla McKasy, Elanna White, Graham Hancock, Lena Skeele, TJ Washington, Amanda Savan, and Taylor Nash.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE HARVARD-YALE CANTATA, SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

How will they make it new? How will they keep it fresh? Will it be five wins in a row for Yale, or will the empire strike back? Join us for a very entertaining evening at Feinstein's/54 Below, featuring Harvard grads performing songs written by Harvard grads in fierce competition with Yale grads performing songs written by Yalies! For the fifth year in a row, Harvard and Yale grads will perform in a light-hearted competition that we all take deadly seriously. Last year's contest was a close one, as most of them have been, and Yale can't count on a five-peat. Or can they? The razor-thin margins mean that the teams are well-matched. The writing and performing talent is high on both sides.

Victoria Ordin (Yale '95) will serve again as Yale team captain and co-producer. Other participants will be announced. Produced and hosted by Tom Toce (Yale '78).

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lauren Fox: THE EVOLUTION OF Joni Mitchell, SEPTEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Lauren Fox returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in The Evolution of Joni Mitchell. Inspired by David Yaffe's passionate, brilliant biography, Lauren, in chronological order, takes a journey through Joni Mitchell's songwriting. From early folk to folk-rock, to jazz and pop music, Joni Mitchell continually evolved and pushed the envelope, defying critics and fans, who wanted her to stay the lithe and lovely, gentle folk faerie that they fell in love with in the 60's. Joni is a true pioneer, blazing a trail for women in music for decades to come, by never compromising her artistry.

Joni biographer, David Yaffe, joins Lauren in telling the stories behind songs, including, "Both Sides Now," Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock," "Blue," "Free Man in Paris," "Hejira," and "Turbulent Indigo."

Lauren's past three solo shows, Love, Lust, Fear & Freedom: The Songs Of Joni Mitchell & Leonard Cohen, Canyon Folkies: Over the Hills & Under the Covers, and Groupies: The Muses Behind the Legends of Rock & Roll have received critical acclaim from, among others, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. She has performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater, Carnegie Hall, The Town Hall, Subculture NYC, The Crazy Coqs (London), and has headlined at performing arts centers across the country, such as The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, The Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, Monmouth Center for the Arts, and The Bankhead Theater in Livermore Valley, CA.

Lauren had the honor of singing Joni Mitchell's songs at the book release for David Yaffe's new, definitive biography, Reckless Daughter, while David Read excerpts from his book. That evening was the inspiration for this show about Joni's evolving artistry.

Lauren will be joined by longtime friend and collaborator, Peter Calo (guitar) and Ritt Henn (bass).

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

REBIRTH OF RABBIT'S FOOT: AN EVENING OF HIP-HOP AND VAUDEVILLE, SEPTEMBER 13 AT 11:30PM

Vaudeville/hip-hop show Rebirth of Rabbit's Foot returns to Feinstein's/54 Below!

Fresh from their sold-out, Off-Broadway run, this hysterical and poignant evening features original music by featured artists, hilarious stand-up by the hottest-up-and-coming comedians, and a live band. Says one audience member, "It's a new show every time I see it." The show has toured such in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, and internationally at "Boom Chicago" in Amsterdam, Netherlands. They're ready for their upcoming run at MixedBlood Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota in December of 2019. The show is inspired by The Marx Brothers, Charlie Chaplin, Childish Gambino, and Netflix's "Dear White People."

This show, created by Jordon Waters, has been modified for Feinstein's/54 Below.

Directed by Amber Nicole

Written by Stephen Straub, Jordon Waters and Amber Nicole

Composed by Voltaire Wade Green and Mitchell Noble

Lyrics by Austin Antoine

Musical Direction by Matthew Soares.

Hosts: Nicque Marina, Victoria Antoinette and Nick Aslelmo

Special Guest: Gerald Caesar (Broadway's Choir Boy and Broadway's Tina Musical)

Featuring: Austin Antoine, Austin Bowen, Cercle Cheung, Brian Fender-Shirley, Kat Girling, Mildred R. Gil, Shae Lampert, Alyssa, Lundberg, Stephanie Marrow, Amber Nicole, Brandy Ochoa, Franca Paschen, Mally Reber, Kisai Silfa, Stephen Straub, Candice Segarra, Lia-Shea Tillet, Xavier Townsend, Dexter Warren, Jordon Waters, KC Wilson and Alex Young.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON NINE! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Special Guests: George Dvorsky (Passion's original Augenti), Eric Michael Gillett (Broadway's The Frogs), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (Henrik, A Little Night Music Broadway revival), Dee Hoty (Phyllis, Paper Mill Playhouse's Follies), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna), Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods' original Rapunzel), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along's original Franklin Shepard).

Featuring: Harris Doran, Evan Harrington, Kate Loprest, and Lucia Spina.

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.





