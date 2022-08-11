Donna Vivino to Present LA MIA FAMIGLIA at 54 Below in September

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Donna Vivino in La Mia Famiglia on September 9, 2022 at 9:30 pm. After acclaimed and sold-out performances all across the world, Donna Vivino brings her cabaret show back to 54 Below- but this time with very special guests. Donna will be introducing her sisters Natalia Vivino and Antonia Vivino to the NYC cabaret stage. Donna and Natalia made history as the first sisters to ever both play the role of Elphaba, and Antonia recently played Young Elsa/Anna in Frozen at Disneyland. This will be the first time they have sung together since releasing their album D.N.A in the summer of 2019. With spectacular three-part harmonies, the musical theatre hits we love and pop songs by some of your favorite female artists and songwriters, La Mia Famiglia with be a heartwarming evening that is not to be missed.

Special guests include Natalia Vivino (Wicked) and Antonia Vivino (Frozen). With Music Director Lon Hoyt who not only was the music director on Hairspray, but has known Donna since she was six years old! Dillon Kondor (Dear Evan Hansen) will join on acoustic guitar.

Donna Vivino in La Mia Famiglia plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 9, 2022. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/DonnaVivino. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT DONNA VIVINO

Broadway fell in love with Donna in 1987 when she created the role of Young Cosette in the original Broadway production of Les Miserables. Since then she's danced through the 70's in Saturday Night Fever, sung with the nicest kids in town in Hairspray, laughed it up with the legendary Martin Short in Fame Becomes Me, and defied gravity as one of Wicked's most beloved Elphabas. Additionally she has been seen in Finks (SF Bay Area Theatre Critics Award for Best Actress nominee), Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along (Los Angelas Ovation Award for Best Actress nominee), Diana Goodman in Next to Normal, Serena Maxwell in the beloved web series Submissions Only, and was playing Grizabella on the Broadway national tour of Cats which was shutdown in March 2020 due to Covid-19.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com