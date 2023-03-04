Donna McKechnie, Taylor Iman Jones, Henry Platt, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

TAYLOR IMAN JONES, FEAT. KEIRSTEN HODGES & MORE! - MARCH 6 & 7 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on March 7 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Taylor Iman Jones is so excited to be making her New York solo debut at 54 Below! She's even more excited that it's on her birthday! And you're invited! Come help her ring in her new year, while she reflects on her career, love, heartbreak, and life. Along with singing some of her favorite Broadway tunes, she will be sharing new arrangements of her original songs for the first time live on stage.

Featuring Isaiah Tyrell Boyd and Keirsten Hodgens.

Joined by Elijah Caldwell on piano, Jesse-Ray Leich on drums, Lee Daniele Moretti on guitar, and Skyler Volpe on bass.

Directed by Henry Gottfried.

Produced by Shannon Molly Flynn.

Taylor is a Bay Area native who made her Broadway debut in 2017 in Groundhog Day and later originated the role of Mopsa in Head Over Heels. Off-Broadway she was seen as Pat in Scotland, PA. In the summer of 2022, she played Andy Sachs in the Broadway-bound musical The Devil Wears Prada.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED, FEAT. ALYSSA WRAY & MORE - MARCH 6 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

If you're looking for a night of dancing, singing, and rock 'n roll...this is the show for you. Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate Tina Turner - a legend who opened the doors for countless Black Women in the industry - and the women who were directly influenced by her. You'll be hearing music by the woman herself - Tina Turner, plus Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and more.... You'll have to show up to find out the rest and you won't want to miss this!! Come out and celebrate the strength, originality, and grace that is the Black Woman.

Featuring Kyrie Courter, Deja Simone Crumpton, Tiffany Francés, Keisha Gilles, Ashanti J'Aria, Arica Jackson, Ashley Jossell, Brianna Justine, Amanda Lee, Courtney Long, Karen Richards, Denise Ward, Keitra Bri Wilson, and Alyssa Wray.

This show is a part of the Make Them Hear You Series curated/produced by Pier Lamia Porter.

Music direction by Rashad McPherson.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HENRY PLATT: FEELING THE BEAT - MARCH 7 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Henry Platt is back in the basement and Feeling The Beat! Whether you know him from his TikTok "Bored Riffing" series, from his TV debut on Netflix's "Sing On!," or from his viral performances alongside his older brothers on YouTube, you are guaranteed to know him on a whole new level after this show! After debuting on the 54 Below stage nearly a decade ago, Henry Platt is finally taking the 54 Below stage on his own in his NYC solo show debut, Feeling the Beat! In a show for theater nerds and pop princesses alike, Henry sings the songs from the soundtrack of his life, from theater classics to modern R&B to radio pop, with a few originals sprinkled in. Featuring a few incredibly special guests, you won't want to miss this bop-filled, open-hearted show. Music direction by James Stryska.

With special guests Bailey Forman, Rebby Han, and Carolina Rial.

Joined by Thomas Carley on bass, Shane Corwin on drums, and Tonie Nguyen on guitar.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SYNDEE WINTERS - MARCH 8 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Syndee Winters, star of Broadway's The Lion King and of television, makes her 54 Below debut! Syndee will recount iconic and deciding moments from her multi-hyphenated career, from dancing center court at Madison Square Garden to singing center stage on Broadway. Syndee performs the songs that have defined her, including Broadway hits mashed up with pop, R&B classics, and numbers from her one woman show dedicated to American icon Lena Horne. You'll even hear new music from her current recording project Butterfly Black, that will have you believing Studio 54 and disco is alive and well! With many of her own personal stories, and thrilling songs, Syndee opens the curtain for you to take a closer look inside.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUN DEVILS IN NYC: ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY MUSIC THEATRE CLASS OF 2023 - MARCH 8 AT 9:30 PM

Join us in a celebration of the Arizona State University Music Theatre Class of 2023 as they present material spanning from the earliest days of American musical theatre to the current hits of Broadway and beyond. Sun Devils in NYC is your introduction to the future of musical theatre all the way from the land where the sun never stops shining. Music direction by Mario Yniguez and associate music direction by Andy Chen.

Featuring Jena Allen, Alex Bellanti-Diehl, Aydan Bruce, Evening Calabrese, Stephanie Clark, Christian Fronckowiak, Leonel Gallegos, Liuyi Jiang, Christian Johannsen, Mia Johnson, Jazmin Noel Moehring, Michelle Pérez, Ericca Rose, Matt Villar, Isaac Wesley Wilson, and Desmond Woodward.

Joined by Gus Campbell, Andy Chen, and Matthew Storto.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DONNA MCKECHNIE: TAKE ME TO THE WORLD - THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - MARCH 9 - 11 AT 7:00 PM

Encore engagement after a sold out run!

Donna McKechnie celebrates one of the greatest composers of our time by performing songs from many of his shows including A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, and Anyone Can Whistle. She shares stories of her time working with him and the great influence he had in her life, both professionally and personally.

Donna received the Tony Award® and is best known the world over for creating the role of Cassie in A Chorus Line. She is also well-known for her Broadway appearances in State Fair, On the Town, Company, Promises, Promises, and Stephen Sondheim - A Musical Tribute, (which she also choreographed). Donna has received the Fred Astaire Award and the Bistro Award for Outstanding Female Performance, the Los Angeles Drama League Award, as well as nominations for a Mac Award and a Helen Hayes Award. In 2019, Ms. McKechnie was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

$80 cover charge ($89.50 with fees). $125-$130 premium seating ($139-$144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MOVIE SCORE MASHUPS, FEAT. JENNIE HARNEY-FLEMING, JOHN CLAY III, & MORE! - MARCH 9 AT 9:30 PM

Hear the songs you know and love from the big screen like you've never heard them before. From the Disney Channel to iconic cult classics, your favorite songs from the silver screen will get a new twist in Broadway's living room. Expect everything from The Breakfast Club to Camp Rock to The Greatest Showman, and let Broadway's finest help you celebrate the greatest films of all time. Prepare to have the time of your lives in this one-of-a-kind movie score mashup night.

Featuring Naima Alakham, Elizabeth Bedley, Phoenix Best, Zoey Burger, Andrew Cekala, John Clay III, Leana Rae Concepcion, Matte Edwards, Tali Green, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Max Heitmann, Noah Liebermann, Bryan Munar, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Nicholas Salem, Lily Soto, Declan Wagar, Marcel Werder, Samantha Yates, and Jake Bentley Young.

Music Directed by Aidan Wells.

Produced by Zachary Hausman and Olivia Ebner.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICALS LAB SHOWCASE - MARCH 10 AT 9:30 PM

Christopher Newport University's Musical Theatre Program is an emerging powerhouse in the training of the next generation of outstanding performers. In collaboration with the New Musicals Lab at the Ferguson Center for the Arts, we will shine a spotlight on new music and new artists while celebrating the significant relationships between musical theatre's most exciting new composers and the incredibly talented students of Christopher Newport's Musical Theatre Program.

Featuring Riley Cohen & Brooklyn Baca, Holly Reed & Kelvin Reed, Marshall Pailet, Angela Sclafani, and Shoshana Shattenkirk.

Joined by Diego Bly, John Byrd, Hannah Cecil, Ireland DiBacco, Adalynn Eller, Melaina Furgeson, Alexis Holland, Renee Kauffman, Mia Kennedy, Alexandra Lagos, Lizzy Maisel, Chad McKnight, Sara Moore, Katie O'Shields, Kimberlie Pagán, Chandler James Pettus, Emily Phelps, and Bella Schaub.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT! - MARCH 11 AT 9:30 PM

If there is one night during the week when you want - need? - to hear love songs, well, it's got to be a Saturday night. And we've got the most romantic, the most glorious - and always the most famous - love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night! Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Edward Staudenmayer, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ITHACA COLLEGE MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2023 - MARCH 12 AT 7:00 PM

The Ithaca College graduating class of 2023 BFA Performance majors are proud to present their annual NYC student showcase at the historic 54 Below. Following a week of industry field study, these incredible young artists are thrilled to share and celebrate their individual talents and spirits with each other and the world. An evening sure to be filled with music, joy, laughter, maybe some tears and whole lot of love. You don't want to miss the chance to see these stars shine!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VAIBU MOHAN: PURE BROWN NOISE, FEAT. WREN RIVERA, SUSHMA SAHA, & MORE! - MARCH 12 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Vaibu Mohan (she/her) has always been attracted to epic storytelling. Now, she is bringing her larger than life music and stories to the intimate 54 Below stage for the first time. Join Vaibu and friends as they bring you into worlds filled with gods, myths, love, loss, joy, and family filtered through her unique lens and sound. So sit back and allow yourself to be bathed in Pure Brown Noise.

Featuring Shivani Dharmasankar, Brianna McClure, Anu Mysore, Wren Rivera, Devina Sabnis, Sushma Saha, and Mario Yniguez.

Music Directed by Sheela Ramesh.

Arrangements/Orchestrations by Greg Paladino.

Accompanied by Ryan Blihovde, Kat Cartusciello, Daelyn Kauffman, Marybeth MacKay, Tonie Nguyen, Greg Paladino, and Jessica Wang.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED, FEAT. ALYSSA WRAY & MORE! March 6 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

TAYLOR IMAN JONES, FEAT KEIRSTEN HODGENS & MORE! March 7 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

HENRY PLATT: FEELING THE BEAT March 7 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SYNDEE WINTERS March 8 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

VAIBU MOHAN: PURE BROWN NOISE, FEAT. WREN RIVERA, SUSHMA SAHA, & MORE! March 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

