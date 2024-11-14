Diane Phelan, Robi Hager & More Headline Drew Fornarola Cabaret at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diane Phelan (Into the Woods, School of Rock) and Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, How to Succeed...) lead a cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway's best in Drew Fornarola: The Comeback Nobody Asked For, November 19th at 9:30pm at Don't Tell Mama in New York City.

The evening features songs and scenes from work in progress by 9-time MAC Award-Nominated writer Drew Fornarola (VeggieTales: Noah's Ark, Ghost of John McCain), and answers the unasked question: where has he been?

Joining Phelan and Hager in the cast are Gisela Adisa (1776), Jamil Kassem-Lopez, Charlotte Kunesh, Joshua David Robinson (The Minutes), and Anthony Zambito (HBO's Girls). Recent University of Chicago graduate Jake Schroeder opens, making his NYC Cabaret debut. Music direction is by Broadway pianist and Drunk Musicals co-founder Michael Ferrara.

