Deidre Rodman Struck Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Deidre Rodman Struck joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on October 14th, 9:30pm.
Deidre Rodman Struck started her NYC career by moving from Idaho in 1997 to play keyboards in the Big Apple Circus. Since then, she has Music Directed an all-female Orthodox Jewish production (with Stephen Schwartz's blessing) of Wicked, toured with all-girl band The Lascivious Biddies, co-produced and composed music for two musicals performed in a backyard (based on children's books Six-Dinner Sid and Moonfish), released three jazz piano albums on the Sunnyside label, and helped hundreds of mothers in prisons, shelters, and hospitals write lullabies for their babies through Carnegie Hall's Lullaby Project. She is mom to two girls, ages 11 and 14, who keep her busy! Deidre was adopted, and was lucky enough to find and meet her birth parents in the past few years. Love is love.
Join us for Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

 

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Emily Cohn

Previously announced performed include Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten! Honeymoon in Vegas), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia Nat'l Tour), Amanda Jarufe, Alicia Krakauer, Happy McPartlin (Come From Away, Hands on a Hardbody), and Grace Morgan (Phantom of The Opera).

Stay tuned for additional creative and casting annoucments, and follow the the fun on Instagram, @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

 

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  Click Here




