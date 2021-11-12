Deborah Zecher Brings JEWISH CAROLING to Don't Tell Mama Next Month

MAC Award Nominee Deborah Zecher brings her new cabaret show-Jewish Caroling: The Music of Carole King, Carole Bayer Sager and Carolyn Leigh to Don't Tell Mama on December 1 at 7 pm, December 5 at 4 pm and December 8 at 7 pm.

Jewish Caroling celebrates the work of King, Bayer Sager, and Leigh, extraordinary songwriters who are all Jewish women, sharing (more or less) the same first name. Carole King's Tapestry celebrated the 50th anniversary of its release in 2021 and the songs are as beloved today as they were 50 years ago. Carole Bayer Sager is renowned for having collaborated with just about everyone in show business and Carolyn Leigh has given us some great American standards like When In Rome and Young At Heart.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street. Reservations online at donttellmamanyc.com or 212-757-0788 after 4 PM. Proof of vaccination required. There is a $20 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum. Cash only. $15 for MAC members. Lennie Watts directs and music direction is by Tracy Stark. Joining Deborah and Tracy on stage are Matt Scharfglass on bass and David Silliman on drums.

For 35 years, Deborah Zecher served as a rabbi and often cantor in Reform congregations in NY, Washington, DC and the Berkshires. She was ordained by the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in NY in 1982, becoming one of the first 50 women rabbis in the US. Years ago, she enrolled in an adult cabaret class at the Berkshire Music School and her love for the world of cabaret was born. Her first NYC cabaret show, ON PURPOSE, was nominated for a MAC Award and broadwayworld.com award for best debut.

