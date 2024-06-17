David Burtka Will Return to 54 Below, Directed by Neil Patrick Harris

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will welcome back David Burtka on November 20-23 at 7pm. Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Mon, Jun 17 at 2pm, Supporter+ on Tues, Jun 18 at 12pm, Supporters on Weds, Jun 19 at 12pm, Friends on Thurs, Jun 20 at 12pm, and the General Public on Fri, Jun 21 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/DavidBurtka.

You may recognize David Burtka from his work in theatre, including his Broadway debut in the 2003 revival of Gypsy and his breakthrough performance off-Broadway in Edward Albee's The Play About the Baby. Perhaps you've seen him mentoring the queens of Hulu's “Drag Me to Dinner” or tried some of the recipes from his bestselling book Life is a Party. But you may never have seen him like this - turning the conventions of the cabaret structure upside down. Directed by his husband Neil Patrick Harris, with musical direction by Seth Rudetsky, this show is something special and unique. Funny yet emotional, energetic yet raw – Burtka, David promises to be to be a head spinning night to remember at 54 Below.

David Burtka: Burtka, David plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 20-23 at 7pm. Cover charges are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) – $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). Premiums are $150 (includes $15 in fees) - $155.50 (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/DavidBurtka. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

