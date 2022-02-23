Davenport's Piano Bar Celebrates Cabaret Month with March Offerings

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of March performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. and Sundays from 6 - 11 p.m. Performers, tickets and more are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Please note: All patrons must be 21 years old or older and vaccinated. For entry, patrons must provide proof of vaccination, such as a Vaccination Cardand a valid photo ID. Masks will be required upon entry and when not seated.

All performances In The Cabaret are ticketed events with a two-drink minimum on the night of the performance.

In The Cabaret this March are:

Edie

Las Vegas Showgirl Unleashed

Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 with a two-drink minimum

"Unleashed!" tackles "what's next?" as Edie takes a look back at what led her from her hometown of Portland, Oregon to the bright lights of New York City and eventually to Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world. The show is a high-energy, high-kickin' semi-autobiographical look at a performer's career through song, stories, comedy, videos and lots of dance.

Anita Kallen & Catherine Thomson

HERstory: Trailblazing Female Firsts

Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Anita and Catherine follow up on their successful musical celebration of the 100th anniversary of women's voting rights with a new show saluting the gutsy gals who boldly defied society's conventions - going where no woman had gone before - and achieved groundbreaking female "firsts." Award-winning pianist and music director Beckie Menzie will be at the piano playing songs by Harold Arlen, Stephen Schwartz, Dolly Parton, Tom Lehrer, Kander & Ebb and Sara Bareilles, among others. March is Cabaret Month, but it's also Women's History Month. Join Anita and Catherine for a great night of stories and songs.

Jackie Smook

Under Your Skin

Saturday, March 5 at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a no-drink minimum

Jackie Smook continues her monthly engagement with Davenport's with a world premiere solo show. Written by Jackie Smook and Jackson Zinn-Rowthorn featuring opera and music that's unique and from all the ages. The moment she worked as a medical assistant during her summer vacation was a job she never expected. She had no prior training and this, of course, caused utter chaos to ensue. This is a comedic telling, in real time, of her experience told through standup, multiple original characters and music. It's a comedy...so we all know it takes a turn. It's moving, it's standup, it's basically a character showcase. You're confused? Come see for yourself.

This show was geared up to premiere at Second City after it performed its first preview at Davenport's Piano Bar back in January just before the pandemic. After a slew of rewriting and revamping, it's better than ever and an absolute must see.

Future performances from Jackie Smook at Davenport's:

Saturday April 2 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m. and

Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m.

Opportunity Knocks

A Tribute to Nature

Thursday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $18 with a two-drink minimum

Opportunity Knocks singers will pay tribute to nature with songs about trees, grass, rain, rainbows and oceans. The cast will include Bob Howell as the host and Dan Stetzel as music director. Performers include Giovanni Cueto, Patrick Davis, Phyllis Zornig, Don Hovey, Joyce Thomas, Sue Sussman, Staci Singer Kelley, Robert Bailey, Duncan Moore, Drew Fase and Gaye Klopech.

Kestutis Nakas & Mr. Velvet Hardwood featuring Atlie Gilbert

Revenge of the Dummy!

Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a two-drink minimum

Think the Dummy menace is over? Wrong! Revenge of the Dummy! exposes dummy infiltration into culture, commerce and the corridors of power.

A sad old ventriloquist trudges the comeback trail with his troubled but talented helper. He doesn't realize that his dummy has already stolen the show. But will the ventriloquist's beautiful assistant stop the steal? Or is she a puppet too?"

Rengin Altay

The Big Ask

Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

The Big Ask is a night of songs that pose the burning questions; "Why Was I Born?," "What Is This Thing Called Love?, "What Did I Have That I Don't Have?" and more.The Big Ask features Rengin Altay (vocals), Chuck Larkin (piano),Frank Babbitt (violin) and Cornelia Babbitt (cello).

Dominick Vincent Alesia

A Collection of Songs by Dominick Vincent Alesia

Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a two-drink minimum

Dominick Vincent Alesia performs a handful of hand-picked songs from various musicals he has worked on over his career as a composer/lyricist in the great city of Chicago. Some songs are comedic, some not-so-comedic; all of them original; most of them mean a lot to Dominick. They will be performed by a variety of incredibly talented Chicago theatre artists.

Emily Cox

I Do, I Did. I'm Done!

Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Imagine getting married during a pandemic three within a calendar year to the same man! Caterers, cancellations and calamity abound in Cox Productions' newest cabaret, I Do, I Did. I'm Done. Emma and Vince had waited two years to have their dream Chicago wedding date. But due to COVID-19, the entire ordeal was canceled! How do you manage to tie the knot while the world shuts down around you? What came next was a wild, wacky adventure of ever-changing elopement dates, Southern 'socially-distanced' social turnouts, and the big formal event here in Chicago, all set against the background of an unpredictable, constantly-changing COVID-19! Come laugh, groan and finally walk down the aisle with the happy couple in I Do, I Did. I'm Done.

Khnemu Menu-Ra

Dr. K's Oscar Worthy Cabaret & Dance Party

Thursday, March 24 and March 31 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Just in time for the 94th Academy Awards, this cabaret features songs from the Silver Screen. Most of the songs performed have won an Oscar (or had the honor of a nomination), but, we've also made room for a couple silver snubs. From Dolly Parton to Alan Menken to Eminem to Sondheim, we've a packed set of surprises for you, with one of our songs to be decided by audience vote. Come see Miki Byrne, Terrie Carolan, Aaron Lawson,and Dr. K - Khnemu Menu-Ra - for an epic cabaret presentation full of lights, camera and action.

Anna Palermo

Nothing Like A Dame... On Broadway

Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum

Join Anna Palermo and Musical Director Beckie Menzie for an evening of celebration of women of Broadway with a few surprises along the way.

Chicago College of Performing Arts

Take Me to the World: An Evening of Sondheim

Sunday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a two-drink minimum

Graduating seniors from The Chicago College of Performing Arts honor the late composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

March performances in The Piano Bar include:

Sundays 8 - 10 p.m.

Every Sunday: Sunday Night Social Lounge, hosted by Micky York

Fridays 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Every Friday: George Howe

Saturdays 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Every Saturday: The Nitz & Howe Experience+

+All Saturday appearances have a $5 cover, with no drink minimum and is limited to 50 guests.

Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret is Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting. With two performance spaces, visitors, 21 years old and older, may enjoy performances by national and local talent. The cabaret room has performances most nights showcasing a variety of types of music. The piano bar provides music from an accomplished roster of musicians and a talented serving staff that can both make a drink and sing you a Broadway-caliber song.