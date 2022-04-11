Danny Burstein to Host CELEBRATING SONDHEIM: SONGS FROM A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Symphony Space

Symphony Space (Executive Director: Kathy Landau), the NYC cultural institution that produces unforgettable one-night-only events, presents a quintessentially Symphony Space concert, Celebrating Sondheim: Songs from A Little Night Music, on Monday, April 25. Hosted by 2020 Tony Award winner and seven-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein, the event raises funds for Symphony Space's year-round, multi-disciplinary programming and education programs.

Celebrating Sondheim is music-directed by Paul Staroba and produced and directed by Joel Fram and Annette Jolles. It features a star-studded lineup of singer-actors, including Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony nominee Carolee Carmello, Daniel T. Curran, Tony winner Ben Davis, Jason Gotay, Leah Horowitz, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Tony winner Judy Kaye, Emilie Kouatchou, Christiani Pitts, Lindsay Roberts, Ryan Silverman, and Nicholas Ward.

Symphony Space is a favorite spot for Broadway performers and audiences, who convene for programs including the pioneering literature-in-performance series Selected Shorts, for which hundreds of actors have read short fiction live-on-stage at Symphony Space's Peter Jay Sharp Theatre; Project Broadway, a series that brings the best of Broadway to the intimate stages of Symphony Space with established and rising stars of musical theater; and Wall to Wall, an annual all-day free marathon celebrating a specific artist or genre. Many leading theater actors-including Celebrating Sondheim performers Kate Baldwin, Carolee Carmello, and Judy Kaye-participated in Wall to Wall Stephen Sondheim, with Sondheim himself, in 2005, in celebration of Sondheim's 75th birthday.

Like the rest of the 2021-22 season, Celebrating Sondheim will be presented to in-person audiences at Symphony Space's Peter Jay Sharp Theatre and live-streamed worldwide. In anticipation of reopening its doors again this past fall, Symphony Space built upon its commitment to accessibility and invested in state-of-the-art, multi-camera video streaming systems for its theaters, allowing for broadcast in 4K resolution, with a remarkably crisp audio mix.

In-person concert-only tickets start at $75, which is also the price to live-stream the event. For Gala packages, including access to a pre-show reception as well as VIP seating, single tickets start at $1,000. All of these can be purchased here.

COVID-19 Safety Policy

The health and safety of all are Symphony Space's top priorities. For current COVID-19 protocol information, please visit https://www.symphonyspace.org/your-visit/what-you-need-to-know.

About Symphony Space

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences.

Symphony Space's fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through their performances and their commitment to literacy and education through the arts. Known for an array of ground-breaking programs, including Selected Shorts, their immersive Wall to Wall concerts, and their innovative Global Arts education initiative, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming within New York City and in communities throughout the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and virtual events. On their stages and in the classrooms they serve, Symphony Space fosters access to the arts through all the disciplines.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful performances, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, harnessing the power of the arts to engage, inspire, and build community.

Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street.