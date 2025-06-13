Daniel Reichard Comes to The Café Carlyle This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Broadway and concert stage performer Daniel Reichard—best-known for originating the role of Bob Gaudio in the Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys as well as his star-making turn as Candide at the New York City Opera, makes his debut at the legendary Café Carlyle on Saturday, June 28th, with The Way You Wear Your Pride, a luminous evening of music, storytelling, and celebration.

For one night only, with music direction by Brandon James Gwinn, Reichard brings his signature vocals, irresistible charm, and deep musicality to a setlist of beloved classics, featuring songs by Jerry Herman, Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, George Gershwin, Lady Gaga, and more. This Pride Week performance blends the golden age of cabaret with a modern, joyful spirit—honoring love, LGBTQ+ identity, and the enduring magic of the American Songbook.

“It is with great excitement that I will be playing the Carlyle,” says Reichard. “I've dreamed of playing this room since I was in high school, following in the footsteps of iconic artists like Bobby Short, Elaine Stritch, and Eartha Kitt. This evening is going to be a celebration of the incredible power that songwriting has to inspire the human spirit.”

Join Daniel Reichard for a night of heartfelt vocals, vintage glamor, and Pride-infused joy—only at the Café Carlyle.

