Daniel Reichard Comes to The Café Carlyle This Month

The performance is on Saturday, June 28th at 8:45 PM.

By: Jun. 13, 2025
Daniel Reichard Comes to The Café Carlyle This Month Image
Broadway and concert stage performer Daniel Reichard—best-known for originating the role of Bob Gaudio in the Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys as well as his star-making turn as Candide at the New York City Opera, makes his debut at the legendary Café Carlyle on Saturday, June 28th, with The Way You Wear Your Pride, a luminous evening of music, storytelling, and celebration.

For one night only, with music direction by Brandon James Gwinn, Reichard brings his signature vocals, irresistible charm, and deep musicality to a setlist of beloved classics, featuring songs by Jerry Herman, Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, George Gershwin, Lady Gaga, and more. This Pride Week performance blends the golden age of cabaret with a modern, joyful spirit—honoring love, LGBTQ+ identity, and the enduring magic of the American Songbook.

“It is with great excitement that I will be playing the Carlyle,” says Reichard. “I've dreamed of playing this room since I was in high school, following in the footsteps of iconic artists like Bobby Short, Elaine Stritch, and Eartha Kitt. This evening is going to be a celebration of the incredible power that songwriting has to inspire the human spirit.”

Join Daniel Reichard for a night of heartfelt vocals, vintage glamor, and Pride-infused joy—only at the Café Carlyle.



