DORIS DEAR'S SLIGHTLY SONDHEIM Comes to the Triad Theater This Month

DeForest Theatricals presents an addition to the already enchanting "Doris Dear's Slightly Sondheim" show at the Triad Theater on September 22nd at 7 pm. The evening will feature a special guest appearance by the award-winning singer, songwriter, and author, Meg Flather, promising a truly unforgettable performance.

This special show is dedicated to celebrating the themes of family, love, and acceptance, resonating with audiences on a deeply emotional level. "Doris Dear's Slightly Sondheim" has always been about more than just music; it's a journey that explores the bonds that tie us together.

Meg Flather, known for her soulful and poignant music, will join Doris Dear in creating a magical duet moment that captures the essence of these themes. With her incredible talent and heartfelt songs, Meg Flather will help take the audience on an emotional journey that reminds us all of the importance of family and the unconditional love and acceptance they bring.

In addition to the heartfelt themes and captivating performances, "Doris Dear's Slightly Sondheim" has earned high praise from renowned critic John Amodeo, who wrote, "If you ever thought that a man dressed in drag singing Sondheim's 'Being Alive' in his own deep gravelly voice couldn't be anything but ridiculous, think again. Last night at CabaretFest, Doris Dear just about performed a 3-act play during the course of that song with power, conviction, and self-affirmation that was as moving as any version I've ever seen performed."

Furthermore, in support of the ongoing strike affecting entertainment unions, DeForest Theatricals is offering a 50% discount on tickets to "Doris Dear's Slightly Sondheim" for all union members in the show business community. To access this special discount, union members are required to pre-purchase their tickets online using the code (CODE: UNIONDISCOUNT) and present their entertainment union membership card at the Triad Theater box office.

"Doris Dear's Slightly Sondheim" with special guest Meg Flather promises to be an extraordinary evening of music, storytelling, and connection. It's an opportunity to experience the power of live performance, celebrate the enduring values of family and love, and support our entertainment unions during these challenging times.

Join in for this exceptional show and be part of an evening that will touch your heart and soul. Secure your tickets now and prepare to be moved by the music and messages of "Doris Dear's Slightly Sondheim" with Meg Flather.