Corinna Sowers Adler to Present ALL THAT MATTERS at Don't Tell Mama

Multi-award nominated vocalist Corinna Sowers Adler will bring her new show All That Matters to Don't Tell Mama. With Shane Turner on piano, Corinna sings songs by Sara Bareilles, Brandie Carlisle, Pink, Cole Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Susan Werner and more! At this point in your life, what is left in “life's change purse”? Well…that's all that matters.

Corinna Sowers Adler has been nominated for the special Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award every year since its inception in 2015. She made her solo New York Cabaret Debut in 2010 at the Laurie Beechman Theater in Stories…A Cabaret. Since then, Corinna has been in high demand, performing solo shows in NYC at the Triad, The Duplex, Feinstein's at Loews Regency, Metropolitan Room, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center where she debuted the concert series Music Over Manhattan. Corinna was honored to make her Lincoln Center debut as a featured singer on The 24th Annual Cabaret Convention held at Jazz at Lincoln Center presented by The Mabel Mercer Foundation and has appeared several times on the convention since then. She has performed her concert entitled Corinna Sowers Adler in: Something Beautiful around the US and in The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center to rave reviews.

In December of 2011, Corinna began the monthly series, Music at the Mansion, which was nominated for a 2012 MAC award and continues to delight audiences today. Corinna hosts the series and was nominated for the 2012 and 2014 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards in the Best Female Vocalist and Best Host of a Variety Show categories and the 2020 MAC awards for Best Female Vocalist. She and her husband, Nicholas Adler also created and produced the series Cabaret on the Hudson in the Irvington Town Hall theatre in Irvington, NY and NiCori Presents which produces Cabaret shows with NiCori's Arts Partners around the United States as well as the New Jersey Cabaret Festival which celebrates performers with a connection to the Garden State.

Corinna is Founding Artistic Director of NiCori Studios & Productions dedicated to bringing Theatre and Vocal Arts Education programming and performance to the next generation of the American Songbook. NiCori: Educate. Inspire. Entertain.

Photo credit: Helane Blumfield