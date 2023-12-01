Constantine Maroulis, Kaitlin Hopkins, And Pierre Jean Gonzalez Join Cast Of THE COMPLETE PICTURE by Erin Maya at The Green Room 42

The first musical exploring the complexities of donor-conception makes its concert debut at The Green Room 42 on January 8th, 2024 at 7:00 pm.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room Photo 1 Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Two
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty - The Proficient Photo 3 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Five - The Visionary Photo 4 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Five

The concert of The Complete Picture: A New Rock Musical at The Green Room 42, NYC, marks the first public presentation of music from the show. Headlining is a cast of Broadway favorites such as Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde, Rock & Roll Man), Kaitlin Hopkins (Noises Off, Batboy: The Musical, Bare: A Pop Opera) and Pierre Jean Gonzalez (Hamilton Broadway National Tour.) The Complete Picture also features Erin Maya, Paul Saylor and Ariana Valdes in leading roles along with Virginia Cavaliere, Anita Welch, Kevin Schuering and Rob Rodems in the ensemble.

The Complete Picture is an original musical about Kira, a 36-year-old photographer who has never confronted her donor-conceived identity. When she gets pregnant, she must finally reconcile with the truth of her roots in order to pass on her entire genealogy. With her dead dad constantly in her ear, together they delve into the complicated process of tracking down the donor. But digging up family secrets takes a toll on the people closest to her who want those secrets to stay buried.

Driven by an original rock score and a father-daughter relationship, The Complete Picture digs into the rawness, mystery and complex identity-crisis that is faced by anyone investigating their complete picture.

With book, music and lyrics written by Erin Maya (The Donkey Show - original Boston cast dir. by Diane Paulus), music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Nicholas James Connell (music director and co-creator of Off-Broadway's hit musical Titanique) and directed by Dana Iannuzzi (associate director for SIX the Musical for Norwegian Cruise Lines) - you are invited to an evening of rock music exploring the convoluted world of donor-conceived people through one woman's eyes. Dramaturgy by Riley Thomas (Stuck, Wearing Black) and casting by Zachary Spiegel, CSA.

The Complete Picture concert plays at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave, New York, NY) on January 8th 2024 at 7:00 pm. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. For more information about the show, visit www.thecompletepicturemusical.com. You can also follow the musical on Instagram @thecompletepicturemusical.

 


