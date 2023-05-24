Clint Holmes to Kick Off 54 Below Pride Programming with Peter Allen Tribute

54 BELOW will welcome back Clint Holmes in an encore run of his solo show Between the Moon and New York City – The Songs of Peter Allen from June 1 – 4 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes – the consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country’s finest vocalists – is back for an encore performance of his brand-new concert event celebrating the songs of the legendary Peter Allen, with special guest Nikki Renée Daniels.

Join Clint as he unleashes his ferocious talent in the show of a lifetime co-created with and directed by award-winning director, Will Nunziata (concert director for Tony Award® winner Lillias White and Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, director of Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book) with Musical direction and arrangements by Michael Orland (“American Idol”).

Between the Moon and New York City will traverse the songbook of Peter Allen and how it relates to not only Clint’s story but to all of us.

“Clint’s talent is boundless and he’s one of the most magnetic performers I have ever witnessed and worked with,” states Nunziata, who co-conceived the concert with Holmes and directs the show. “He is peerless when it comes to his acting, singing, and storytelling, and he also has a danger about him. Clint enters the stage and the molecules of the theatre change.”

“I cannot wait to bring this show across the country and around the world to celebrate the memory and legacy of Peter Allen,” Holmes adds. “The show’s messages of love, family, hope, and pure fun are universal messages that are needed to be felt now more than ever.”

Additional arrangements by Bill Fayne.

Produced by Sunny Sessa.

Clint Holmes: Between the Moon and New York City – The Songs of Peter Allen plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) from June 1 – 4 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $65-$75 ($73-$84 with fees). Premiums are $125-$130 ($139-$144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.