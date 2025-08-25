Clint Holmes Will Tribute James Taylor and Joni Mitchell at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Grammy-nominated entertainer Clint Holmes in James, Joni, and Me on September 17 and 20, 2025. This evening pays tribute to two of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time - James Taylor and Joni Mitchell - through the voice of one of America’s most celebrated performers.

Holmes brings his interpretative mastery to Taylor and Mitchell’s timeless catalog, re-imagining classics such as “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” and “Both Sides Now.” Between songs, Holmes weaves in the story of Taylor and Mitchell’s enduring 50-year friendship - two young dreamers who grew from struggling musicians into cultural icons whose music continues to resonate across generations.

A performer with extraordinary range, Holmes first captured the nation’s attention with his hit “Playground in My Mind,” before establishing himself as one of the most dynamic live entertainers in the country. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he has headlined on the Las Vegas Strip, graced the stages of Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, and performed for six U.S. Presidents (most more than once.) His Emmy Award-winning television work and his Grammy-nominated album Rendezvous further cement his reputation as a versatile artist who continually reinvents himself.

With his Icons Re-Imagined concert series, Holmes has toured the nation honoring legendary songwriters while infusing their music with his own unique artistry. In James, Joni, and Me, he turns his focus to two of the greatest voices of the singer-songwriter era, promising audiences an intimate and emotionally rich musical journey.