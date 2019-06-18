Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch Come To Feinstein's At The Nikko

In celebration of his 100th birthday, jazz favorites and vocal legends Clint Holmes and Billy Stritch will pay tribute to the unforgettable Nat "King" Cole with their new show, Straighten Up and Fly Right-The Music of Nat "King" Cole, at Feinstein's at the Nikko on Thursday, July 18 at 8 p.m. and Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m. Joined by musical director Christian Tamburr and his trio, longtime friends Clint and Billy will combine their musical talents to perform many of the timeless hits made famous by the master himself, including "Route 66," "Mona Lisa," and "Nature Boy." Tickets for Clint Holmes and Billy Stritch range in price from $50-$70 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com.

Clint Holmes was recently honored as a two-time 2018 Grammy nominee. He is a consummate entertainer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country's finest vocalists. Whether he is singing selections from the Great American Songbook, contemporary classics, or stirring original jazz pieces, every performance is a one-of-a-kind mesmerizing and unforgettable experience. His new release, "Rendezvous," is a star-studded jazz collective produced by eight-time Grammy Award winner Gregg Field

Billy Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes. He began his career in Houston, Texas, where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The trio performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they disbanded in 1990. A chance meeting with Liza Minnelli in March of 1991 resulted in her asking him to create vocal arrangements for the record-breaking extravaganza Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall. From there, he traveled all over the globe as Liza's pianist and occasional opening act. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with Liza, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as his pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, he has performed his own shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman ) in concert halls and nightclubs across the country. Billy also serves as music director for such leading vocalists as Linda Lavin Paulo Szot , and Marilyn Maye . When he's not on the road, he is the pianist for Jim Caruso 's Cast Party open mic night every Monday at New York's legendary Birdland Jazz Club and he and Jim hold forth on selected Sunday nights at Bemelmans Bar in Manhattan's fabled Carlyle Hotel. He is also the composer of the Grammy award-winning song "Does He Love You" recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis which sold five million copies and went to the top spot on the Billboard Country Music chart.

Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.

There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.





