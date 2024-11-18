Christopher Collette to Bring LIFE OF THE PARTY? To Don't Tell Mama This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vocalist Christopher Collette will debut his new cabaret show "Life of the Party?" at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, November 30 at 7:00 PM. Additional dates are Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 8 at 5 PM. Award-winning cabaret artist Michael Kirk Lane directs; Philadelphia-based Michael Raab serves as musical director; and guitarist Ted Stafford rounds out the musical creative team.

There is a $20 music charge ($15 for MAC members) and a $20 food and beverage minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person, cash only. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46th Street, New York City, 10036.

If you're in need of an hour or two of diversion from the headlines and the news, or simply want to escape the holiday hysteria (and/or your family), then come on down to Don't Tell Mama where Philadelphia-based crooner Christopher Collette is throwing the party of the season. In "Life of the Party?," Collette will chronicle his journey from New York to California and back home to the East Coast where he ultimately embraced his forever home. Through a set list of classics, new standards, and a few surprise entries, Collette will bring his story to life with selections from Cole Porter, Stephen Schwartz, The Carpenters, Miley Cyrus, Carol Hall, and Peggy Lee. With this new show, he's ready to celebrate with his audiences the things he holds most dear: family, friends, and fellowship.

Christopher Collette is a relatively new face on the New York cabaret and nightclub scene. A classical pianist by training, he stepped out from behind the keyboard and took center stage in 2018 with his debut performance "This Could be the Start of Something Big: A Saloon Singer is Born" at The Laurie Beechman Theater. Subsequent shows took the old-school crooner to Palm Springs, California where he staged multiple productions that celebrated the enduring tunes from the extensive catalog of the Great American Songbook and America musical theater. Most recently, Collette headlined at the Beechman with "Come Fly with Me," his travel-themed show, and "Old Friends: Merrily Rolling Along in the Meanwhile," his revue of Stephen Sondheim's works, both staged in 2023. He has participated in master classes, workshops, and conferences working with award-winning Broadway and cabaret luminaries including Marilyn Maye, Faith Price, Lillias White, Alex Rybeck, and Yasuhiko "Yaz" Fukuoka.

Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, most recently winning Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards in both 2022 and 2020. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven." Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form. He is the host of 92NY's award-winning series Cabaret Conversations and also founded the 92NY Summer Cabaret Conference earlier this year, which he led alongside Faith Prince. As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from preschool to retirement homes. In each class he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. "Art, theater, and music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us."

Musical director, pianist, vocalist, and songwriter Michael Raab is an active performer, accompanist, and musical director in the greater Philadelphia region. He is a pianist at Tavern on Camac, Philadelphia's leading piano bar and nightclub, where he receives frequent accolades from audience members and participants from across the musical theater community. In addition, Raab serves as the musical director of Thank You! Places!, the Philadelphia-based fully improvised musical troupe."Life of the Party?" is Raab's New York cabaret debut as musical director. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in music technology and jazz piano at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

"Life of the Party?" marks Collette, Lane, Raab, and Stafford's first main stage collaboration as a creative team.

Christopher Collette's "Life of the Party?" will be presented at DON'T TELL MAMA on Saturday, November 30 at 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, December 8 at 5 PM. There is a $20 music charge ($15 for MAC members) and a $20 food and beverage minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. Cash only; a food menu is available. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46th Street, New York City, 10036.

