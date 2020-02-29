Charlie Johnson Joins THE SENSIBLE CABARET at the Duplex

A Sensible Theatre Co. presents The Sensible Cabaret - once a month, every month - aiming to elevate Queer & Allied artists here in New York City. This Thursday, March 5th at 7:00pm at The Duplex. Sensible will feature Charlie Johnson in his new act "This is a Pop show"

His new act, "This is a pop show" will feature music direction by Ethan Andersen, vocals by Madge Dietrich and Ernie Pruneda, and electric bass by Allison Kelly. The show will delve into the pop music canon with tunes by Adele, Jessie J, Shawn Mendes, and Lady Gaga. Johnson will examine what makes pop "pop" and will interpret the material in ways you would never expect. Come to The Duplex this Thursday for a boppy and intensely personal night at the Cabaret.

Johnson has performed his solo shows at Feinstein's/54Below, The Metropolitan Room, and The Duplex to almost sold-out crowds. In 2016, he won the Bistro Award for Best new cabaret artist. His unique style mixes camp, comedy, and a modern sensibility.

Founded in 2016 by Jared Michael Brown & Paul Flanagan, A Sensible Theatre Co. is leading the charge in high-quality, queer entertainment focused on furthering the Queer conversation of diversity and inclusion through the arts. We're so honored to partner with Thomas & Lisa at The Duplex and expand our unique brand of entertainment to New York's incredible Queer & Allied community. August's cabaret will continue our year of ongoing projects in New York in addition to our three years of operating in Seattle. We're so excited to continue our Sensible Cabarets on both coasts and continue to provide a space for Queer & Allied performers to slay and thrive.

Tickets are available in advance for $15, and at the door for $20, with a 2-drink Minimum.

More Information on all of our productions, and tickets: www.sensibletheatre.co





